Wales and Cardiff City Ladies goalkeeper Laura O'Sullivan takes a selfie with fans

Cardiff City Ladies aim to set up a potential tie against a Women's Super League (WSL) giant when they face Bournemouth Sports in the FA Cup third round on Sunday (13:00 GMT).

Cardiff, who play in English football's fourth tier, will start as favourites against fifth-tier opponents.

The fourth round sees the 12 WSL clubs enter the competition.

"It's a massive game for us and for the girls," said Cardiff manager Jamie Phillip.

"We know the WSL clubs come in from that stage onwards so if we can get through this weekend, we will be hoping for a big draw. That's the carrot for the girls.

"I would love to play a Super League side to really test ourselves. A Super League side coming to Cardiff, that would be brilliant.

"But we need a big performance this weekend."

Cardiff City Ladies are not to be confused with Cardiff City Women, who are the female counterparts of the men's Championship club.

While Cardiff City Women compete in Wales' Adran Premier, Cardiff City Ladies are in the English pyramid.

Captain Cori Williams in the red kit worn by Cardiff City Ladies this season following a summer switch from their old blue colours

They suffered a shock relegation from the National League Southern Premier Division last season, but after a summer rebuild, have made a fine start to this season.

They are top of Division One South West having won all nine of their league games in 2022-23, while they have come through three rounds of the FA Cup so far.

Bournemouth Sports, of the Southern Region Women's Football League, are the lowest-ranked side in the competition.

They are on their longest FA Cup run and the Cardiff tie is being billed as the biggest day in their history.

Promotion is key for Cardiff this season - but Phillip says the cup has equal billing because of the financial rewards on offer.

Jess Fishlock, Sophie Ingle and Kayleigh Green are among a number of Welsh internationals who have played for Cardiff in the past, while Wales goalkeeper Laura O'Sullivan is at the club now despite the fact that it operates on an amateur basis.

Cardiff have already banked around £18,000 in prize money thanks to this cup run, and a win at Ocean Park on Sunday would see that rise to around £30,000.

"That's massive - it changes everything for next season," added Phillip, who was previously on the staff at Yeovil Town Ladies.

"The FA Cup this year is huge because of the prize money. We are not dependent on these finances but it's a massive help.

"The sum we have brought in so far, we would be able to survive for two or three years on it.

"But the league and cup are as important as each other for us this season. Only one team goes up and we need to get back into the league above."