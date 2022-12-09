Ashley Barnes: Burnley striker fined £7,500 for 'insulting words' in post-match interview
Burnley striker Ashley Barnes has been fined £7,500 for improper conduct after using "abusive or insulting" words in a post-match interview.
Barnes' comments came after he scored twice in their 3-0 derby win against Blackburn on 13 November.
The forward admitted a breach of FA Rule E3.1 during a hearing.
The Clarets' win was their biggest against their rivals since February 1965 and took them top of the Championship before the World Cup.