Wales manager Rob Page consoles midfielder Aaron Ramsey after their World Cup exit

Wales manager Rob Page has the "complete confidence" of Football Association of Wales chief Noel Mooney, despite their World Cup disappointment.

But the achievement of reaching Qatar - ending a 64-year wait - was tempered as Wales fell at the first hurdle.

An opening group stage draw against the USA was followed by defeats to Iran and England, as Wales were knocked out.

"He (Page) very much has our backing, he has a four-year agreement with us," Mooney told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"He's a very modern, progressive coach.

"As a manager who's come in and inherited a team, and took it on for a long time as interim manager, took us to a Euros and to a World Cup, we have complete confidence in Rob and he's very reflective."

After taking over from Ryan Giggs as interim head coach, Page oversaw Uefa Nations League A qualification for the first time, reached the last 16 of the Euro 2020 finals, and made history in June as Wales reached the World Cup finals for the first time since 1958.

Page was confirmed as permanent boss last September - signing a deal that should see the 48-year-old in charge for the qualifying campaigns for Euro 2024 and 2026 World Cup.

Mooney says a forthcoming review into the Qatar campaign should not suggest that the FAW hierarchy has any doubts about Page's suitability to continue in his role.

"What you do after a major tournament like this is what you should do, you reflect on that," Mooney said.

"Did we make sure that as an organisation that the players had everything they needed to be able to compete?

"Rob and I have spoken since the tournament of course and we recognise... it's a team that's going into an evolution.

"He's got a difficult task with his backroom team now of evolving a team, but ensuring they're successful while bringing players through - and we've got wonderful players coming through, there's no doubt.

"I think we can be confident that the future for Welsh football is very, very good but... all of us need to show a little bit of patience."

Noel Mooney took over as FAW chief executive in August 2021

Mooney says it was a "sickener" to watch Wales fail to reach the last 16 in Qatar and admits the team did not play to its best, he is adamant that it could so easily have been a different story for Page's side.

"Going out there we were realistic and the first game against the United States, Kieffer (Moore) came on at half-time and it was a game-changer for us, we could have gone on and won the game," Mooney said.

Mooney says the two late goals conceded to Iran - both deep in time added on, with goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey also sent off - were "a body blow" but says Wales were "always trying to punch above their weight" at the tournament.

"They've delivered something very special for this country and on that day against Iran, I think the disappointment was because they've delivered so many times on the biggest stage," he added.

"I think the disappointment for all of us was because they hadn't quite delivered to their full potential against Iran, especially the late goals, that was just a sickener."

Mooney admits Wales really needed to beat Iran to give themselves a chance of progressing, with their final game against an England side with far greater playing resources to negotiate a pool stage where fixtures came thick and fast.

But after the review, Mooney is confident Wales can look to the future with confidence - and with Page at the helm.

"Now we go very quickly into a European qualifying campaign, a crucial one for us for Euro 2024," Mooney said.

"Going into this Euro campaign, how do we do things better, not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well... we've set our stall out, we back our managers."

Listen to the extended interview on Friday's Radio Wales Sport from 19:00 GMT on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sounds, and on demand after transmission by following this link.