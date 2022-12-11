Last updated on .From the section Welsh

The New Saints have been champions of Wales a record 14 times

Cymru Premier clubs will find out recommendations for the league's future on Monday evening.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) have held consultations since the start of the season as part of a strategic review of the league, formed in 1992.

FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said the meeting will discuss the recommendations.

"We've done a review of the Premier League, how it is and where it needs to be in the future," Mooney said.

"I've read it over the last couple of days and I think it looks good.

"I'm looking forward to working through the clubs with that and then in January, February and March doing a new strategic plan for the Cymru Premier division is a big plan for us."

Mooney, a former goalkeeper with Limerick, Cork City and Shamrock Rovers in the League of Ireland, has previously said "everything was on the table" with regard the league's future.

FAW president Steve Williams said in August that the governing body would be "open-minded" over potential reforms to the competition.

Since the 2010-11 season, the league has operated with 12 teams and options for the future include a further reduction or expansion and a switch to summer football.

Earlier this year the FAW launched the Cymru Football Foundation with the aim of improving facilities at grassroots level.

But Mooney acknowledges there are barriers to overcome lower down the Welsh football pyramid.

Bodedern Athletic this week pulled out of the Adran League North West, citing the departure of several players during the season.

As a tier-three club, the Anglesey side were bound by the transfer window and could not sign players while clubs from tier four and below are not governed by such rules.

"Be patient with the FAW, we can't solve everything at grassroots level," Mooney told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"Bodedern, up in north Wales, the team has gone out of tier three in the last few days and that really hurts.

"I was on the phone this morning with Ricky (Williams) from the club to talk about why that happened and what happened.

"Some of the players moved to other clubs for example, and there were issues with the transfer window.

"We're really interested to see how do we make every little part of the game better so that it works for everybody, and what changes we need to make to tier three right down to the grassroots and minis level.

"We are doing a review of our six area associations at the moment and those recommendations will come to us in January as well.

"There's a whole set of moving parts going on but when all of these have settled down, we will be an absolutely fantastic football association."