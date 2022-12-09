Close menu

Cristiano Ronaldo never told me he wanted to leave Man Utd, says Erik ten Hag

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

From the section Man Utd

Erik ten Hag only discovered Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United when he saw the interview where the Portuguese forward said he had "no respect" for the Dutch manager.

Ronaldo gave the controversial interview in November in which the 37-year-old also criticised the club and said he "felt betrayed".

The forward has since left United in a "mutually agreed" exit.

"Until that moment he never told me 'I want to leave'," said Ten Hag

Speaking to UK journalists for the first time about Ronaldo's exit on United's mid-season trip to Spain, Ten Hag said that once he saw the interview there was no way back for the player.

"I have seen most of it," the United manager said. "I have to do it. It is part of my job.

"The interview, I think, as a club you can't accept. To make that step he knew the consequences.

"But before he never told me. Until that moment he never told me 'I want to leave'."

Ronaldo did tell Ten Hag he might leave the club in the summer, when the transfer window was open, after he had been given permission to have extra time off as his family tried to deal with the aftermath of the tragic death of his baby son.

"In the summer we had one talk," said Ten Hag.

"He came in and said 'I will tell you in seven days if I want to stay'. He came back and said he did. Until that moment [the interview] I never heard anything [else]."

There are plenty of observers who feel the situation has worked out quite well for Ten Hag.

His position has been strengthened because the club stood behind him when he dropped Ronaldo for refusing to come off the bench during the victory against Tottenham in October.

And now he no longer has to deal with someone capable of generating headlines like no other player in the game, as well as the issue of how to get Ronaldo to carry out his instructions to press high up the pitch.

However, Ten Hag does not see it like that and wanted Ronaldo to stay.

"I like to work with world-class players," he said. "I know they can make a difference and help you to achieve your objectives.

"I wanted him to stay from the first moment until now. I did everything to bring him into the team because I value his quality. We wanted him to be part of our project and for him to contribute to Manchester United because he is a great player and has such a great history."

It is also possible a contract extension could have been offered to Ronaldo later in the season had the five-time Ballon d'Or winner indicated a willingness to sign one.

Ten Hag says he was not against the idea of a new contract. "Definitely not," he said. "Last year he scored 24 goals. What does this team need? We need goals."

Ten Hag's first utterances on the Ronaldo fallout were to United's in-house TV channel this week and amounted to six words.

"He's gone and it's the past."

Even today, it was clear he would prefer not to be talking about it.

"I don't want to spend energy on that. It is the past. We want a new future of Manchester United and he didn't want to be part of it," he said.

"All my accountability is in favour of the club and the team. They are the decisions I have to make and it doesn't matter which person it is.

"It is about how we perform now. I believe our performances will confirm that we are going in the right direction."

  • Comment posted by davec , today at 22:18

    Ten Hag showing his quality again. For the 1st time in nearly 10 years the future looks bright. With every interview his position gets stronger. Keep it up Ten Hag and the glory days will follow

  • Comment posted by evertonFumeLots, today at 22:17

    What a state Manure are in when the MGMT don't talk the players. Erik Ten Prags needs to talk more to his players.

  • Comment posted by n gee, today at 22:14

    lets move on I think Ronaldo has had his 15 mins + extra time

  • Comment posted by Quarryman, today at 22:13

    No one cares anymore ffs

  • Comment posted by steed, today at 22:10

    You cannot simply discount these Ronaldo/Messi guys. Messi just guided Argentina to the WC semis and Ronaldo possibly the same. They both remain as major influences in the game. Domestic football at the moment is crass and boring, dominated by a small.jumber of hopefulls with various hangers on. The WC is a true currency every thing else is irrelevance.

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 22:09

    Messi v Ronaldo world cup final? Ronaldo scores the winner and United are again left with egg on their face.

    • Reply posted by Raptor, today at 22:16

      Raptor replied:
      Never going to happen. You all are mentally damaged like CR7.

  • Comment posted by Kristofferson, today at 22:06

    Really? So what did he write on his postcard?

  • Comment posted by Dino, today at 22:06

    The man on the moon knew he wanted to leave !

  • Comment posted by td62, today at 22:06

    Who cares, good to see Ronaldo gone from the prem.

  • Comment posted by Formby, today at 22:05

    always a mistake bringing him back at 36 years old, was never going to cover the ground, mind you he didnt when he was 20

  • Comment posted by wolf359, today at 22:03

    Is ten Haag just saying that to keep the peace?

  • Comment posted by pistol, today at 22:03

    How come everyone else knew he wanted out but ten hag refused.

  • Comment posted by Boris, today at 22:02

    Who would want to stay at a club in decline

  • Comment posted by Mrs Doubtfire, today at 22:02

    "Last year he scored 24 goals. What does this team need? We need goals."

    Yeah, smart idea to keep him on the bench for the majority of the time and run him out of form.

    • Reply posted by Just_Not_Cricket, today at 22:14

      Just_Not_Cricket replied:
      United started playing better when Ten Haag benched him.

      So did Portugal

      He was a great player, but he’s just a lazy, showpony living off his reputation now, with brown nosers like Piers Morgan massaging his overinflated ego

  • Comment posted by ummagumma, today at 22:02

    Who cares? It was a mistake bringing him back and the Ten Hags and the goalkeeper can now move forward

  • Comment posted by faith, today at 22:01

    *sigh*
    Who really cares about this story anymore. CR7 chucked his toys out pram to get his contract cancelled.

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 22:01

    Yes he did, on the pitch. You just didn't see it.

  • Comment posted by jambotheonly, today at 22:01

    Ronaldo may be a legend of the club but I'm with Ten Hag all the way on this. The club should have just let him go in the Summer. He did well last season

    • Reply posted by Boris, today at 22:04

      Boris replied:
      I bet Ten Hag feels good having your backing 😅

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 22:00

    Oh get over it you bald useless Ole!

    • Reply posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 22:05

      ForeVeryManCareLigion replied:
      Cheer up. mansour city will buy the CL one day. Just pep might to sign another 9 contracts and get a hip replacement first!

  • Comment posted by evertonFumeLots, today at 22:00

    The rats Manure are a sinking ship.

