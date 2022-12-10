Last updated on .From the section Football

Players from both sides observed a minute's silence before kick off to remember those affected by an explosion at a block of flats in St Helier

Jersey Bulls returned to winning ways in Combined Counties League Premier South with a 4-0 win over Horley Town.

Miguel Carvalho broke the deadlock after 25 minutes as he calmly shot home before Horley had chances to level.

Trotter doubled the lead 13 minutes after half time before Jake Prince's powerful 71st-minute goal made it 3-0.

Francis Lekimamati's excellent individual effort secured Bulls a first league win in three attempts seven minutes from full time.

The islanders could have scored a lot more as Liam Trotter headed a sixth-minute cross against the post and Lekimamati had a goal disallowed for offside soon after.

Prince hit the post three minutes after his goal and Jonny Le Quesne saw an effort hit the side netting for the islanders, while at the other end Horley's Adam Grant had an effort cleared off the line.

The victory at Springfield - on a day that was overshadowed by an explosion in a block of flats in St Helier - moves Jersey up to seventh place in their league.