Nantes have jumped to the front of the queue to land Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara and are preparing a £6m bid for the Ibrox midfielder, according to reports in France. (Herald) external-link

Serie A side Udinese have joined the race to land Hibs defender Ryan Porteous, who is out of contract in the summer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors aim to keep Cho Gue-sung until the summer, with Celtic among a host of clubs showing interest in the South Korea striker. (Football Scotland) external-link

Nicolas Raskin risks being frozen of the Standard Liege first-team if he refuses to sign a new contract amid reported interest from Rangers. Club Brugge and Olympiacos among the other European sides linked with the 21-year-old midfielder, according to Belgian outlet Sudinfo. (Daily Record) external-link

Ridvan Yilmaz's move to Rangers should be viewed as a "project", according to agent Necdet Ergezen, who told Turkish outlet Gazete Damga there are no plans for the left-back to make a swift return to his homeland. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Rangers would be "crazy" to even consider a new contract for Alfredo Morelos, says former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd, who hopes his former club can come to a deal to keep Ryan Kent. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Gent and AEK Athens are on the trail of St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus. English Championship clubs Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Millwall have also been keeping a close eye on the Australia international. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Interest in Hearts prospect James Wilson is skyrocketing, with the teenage striker, coveted by Celtic and Rangers, also being tracked by Manchester United and Tottenham. Meanwhile, Celtic are also keen on Aberdeen's Lewis Pirie, Motherwell's Jonjo Webb, Hamilton's Joshua McDonald and Partick Thistle's Hayden Borland as they look to bolster their youth ranks. (Daily Record) external-link

Millwall manager Gary Rowett insists he wants defender Alex Mitchell to remain on loan at St Johnstone for the rest of the season. (Herald) external-link

Manager Lee Johnson reckons he's solved some of the "problems" at Hibernian after using the World Cup break to assess his squad (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts forward Stephen Humphrys is close to a return having been sidelined since late October with an ankle injury, but Peter Haring will not be rushed back from a concussion and Gary Mackay-Steven is still "struggling" with a foot injury, reveals manager Robbie Neilson. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says strengthening his defence is the priority for the January transfer window. (Press & Journal) external-link

Partick Thistle under-18 striker Sallu Turay is wanted for a second trial period at English Championship side Watford. (Daily Record) external-link