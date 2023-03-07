Close menu
League One
CheltenhamCheltenham Town19:45Lincoln CityLincoln City
Venue: The Completely-Suzuki Stadium, England

Cheltenham Town v Lincoln City

Line-ups

Cheltenham

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Southwood
  • 2Long
  • 14Taylor
  • 4Bradbury
  • 22Jackson
  • 23Bonds
  • 34Rea
  • 15Ferry
  • 32Broom
  • 27Keena
  • 10May

Substitutes

  • 3Williams
  • 7Brown
  • 8Sercombe
  • 20MacDonald
  • 28Perry
  • 30Norton
  • 36Olayinka

Lincoln City

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Rushworth
  • 4Montsma
  • 15O'Connor
  • 2Poole
  • 21Sørensen
  • 10Bishop
  • 12Erhahon
  • 3Boyes
  • 11Shodipo
  • 18House
  • 27Diamond

Substitutes

  • 6Sanders
  • 7Vernam
  • 19Mândroiu
  • 26Virtue
  • 29Wright
Referee:
Darren Handley

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed33228360223874
2Plymouth34218561372471
3Ipswich341812465313466
4Bolton36189951282363
5Derby341710755312461
6Barnsley32186849282160
7Wycombe331661145321354
8Shrewsbury34157124336752
9Peterborough331631453411251
10Portsmouth33131284537851
11Lincoln City3391773233-144
12Exeter341110134544143
13Port Vale35127163549-1443
14Fleetwood341012123635142
15Bristol Rovers34119144755-842
16Charlton341011134546-141
17Oxford Utd3599173645-936
18Cheltenham34106182646-2036
19Burton3398164062-2235
20Accrington32810142848-2034
21Morecambe34711163353-2032
22MK Dons3586213154-2330
23Cambridge3485212655-2929
24Forest Green3558222766-3923
