Port Vale v Accrington Stanley

Port ValePort Vale19:45AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheff Wed
|28
|18
|7
|3
|48
|18
|30
|61
|2
|Plymouth
|29
|18
|7
|4
|51
|30
|21
|61
|3
|Ipswich
|29
|15
|10
|4
|54
|29
|25
|55
|4
|Derby
|28
|15
|8
|5
|45
|21
|24
|53
|5
|Bolton
|30
|15
|8
|7
|38
|23
|15
|53
|6
|Barnsley
|27
|14
|5
|8
|36
|26
|10
|47
|7
|Peterborough
|27
|14
|2
|11
|45
|32
|13
|44
|8
|Wycombe
|28
|13
|5
|10
|38
|27
|11
|44
|9
|Shrewsbury
|29
|13
|5
|11
|36
|31
|5
|44
|10
|Portsmouth
|27
|9
|11
|7
|35
|33
|2
|38
|11
|Exeter
|29
|10
|8
|11
|42
|41
|1
|38
|12
|Charlton
|28
|9
|10
|9
|43
|39
|4
|37
|13
|Bristol Rovers
|29
|10
|7
|12
|43
|52
|-9
|37
|14
|Port Vale
|28
|10
|6
|12
|28
|39
|-11
|36
|15
|Oxford Utd
|30
|9
|8
|13
|34
|36
|-2
|35
|16
|Lincoln City
|27
|7
|13
|7
|27
|30
|-3
|34
|17
|Fleetwood
|28
|6
|11
|11
|31
|33
|-2
|29
|18
|Cheltenham
|28
|8
|5
|15
|23
|35
|-12
|29
|19
|MK Dons
|29
|8
|4
|17
|27
|40
|-13
|28
|20
|Burton
|28
|7
|7
|14
|37
|56
|-19
|28
|21
|Morecambe
|28
|6
|9
|13
|31
|45
|-14
|27
|22
|Cambridge
|28
|7
|5
|16
|24
|47
|-23
|26
|23
|Accrington
|26
|6
|7
|13
|24
|44
|-20
|25
|24
|Forest Green
|30
|5
|6
|19
|24
|57
|-33
|21
