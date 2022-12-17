Derby County v Forest Green Rovers

Goal! Derby County 1, Forest Green Rovers 0. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Derby County) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor Hourihane.
Line-ups
Derby
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Wildsmith
- 12Smith
- 3Forsyth
- 6Cashin
- 17Sibley
- 11Mendez-Laing
- 4Hourihane
- 8Bird
- 7Barkhuizen
- 10McGoldrick
- 9Collins
Substitutes
- 15Roberts
- 16Thompson
- 18Dobbin
- 21Loach
- 23Osula
- 33Davies
- 38Knight
Forest Green
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1McGee
- 3Bernard
- 5Casey
- 6Cargill
- 2O'Keeffe
- 7Stevenson
- 8Hendry
- 11Boyes
- 17McAllister
- 18Fiabema
- 28March
Substitutes
- 9Stevens
- 10Little
- 14Matt
- 22Godwin-Malife
- 24Thomas
- 26Davis
- 27Bunker
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Attempt missed. James Collins (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
