Close menu
League One
DerbyDerby County1Forest GreenForest Green Rovers0

Derby County v Forest Green Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Wildsmith
  • 12Smith
  • 3Forsyth
  • 6Cashin
  • 17Sibley
  • 11Mendez-Laing
  • 4Hourihane
  • 8Bird
  • 7Barkhuizen
  • 10McGoldrick
  • 9Collins

Substitutes

  • 15Roberts
  • 16Thompson
  • 18Dobbin
  • 21Loach
  • 23Osula
  • 33Davies
  • 38Knight

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1McGee
  • 3Bernard
  • 5Casey
  • 6Cargill
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 7Stevenson
  • 8Hendry
  • 11Boyes
  • 17McAllister
  • 18Fiabema
  • 28March

Substitutes

  • 9Stevens
  • 10Little
  • 14Matt
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 24Thomas
  • 26Davis
  • 27Bunker
Referee:
Ross Joyce

Match Stats

Home TeamDerbyAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Derby County 1, Forest Green Rovers 0. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Derby County) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor Hourihane.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Collins (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich22137241212046
2Plymouth22136339241545
3Sheff Wed22127336171943
4Barnsley2010462516934
5Derby219752517834
6Bolton219662419533
7Peterborough21101103627931
8Portsmouth197932620630
9Wycombe228682724330
10Shrewsbury218582223-129
11Bristol Rovers227873234-229
12Port Vale218582329-629
13Exeter227783331228
14Lincoln City206952123-227
15Oxford Utd216872622426
16Fleetwood2151152321226
17Charlton2151063028225
18Cheltenham207491622-625
19Accrington205692031-1121
20Cambridge2163121932-1321
21Forest Green2255121940-2120
22Burton2238112742-1517
23MK Dons2144131931-1216
24Morecambe2121091631-1516
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC