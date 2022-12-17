Sheffield Wednesday v Oxford United

Sam Long (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sheff Wed
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 25Dawson
- 6Iorfa
- 34McGuinness
- 33James
- 2Palmer
- 19Bakinson
- 4Vaulks
- 18Johnson
- 11Windass
- 13Paterson
- 9Gregory
- 7Wilks
- 15Famewo
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 24Smith
- 31Stockdale
- 32Hunt
- 45Mighten
Oxford Utd
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Eastwood
- 33Anderson
- 2Long
- 4Findlay
- 16Brown
- 14Bate
- 18McGuane
- 8Brannagan
- 7Bodin
- 9Taylor
- 11Browne
- 15Mousinho
- 17Henry
- 21McGinty
- 23Murphy
- 30Wildschut
- 39O'Donkor
- 42Seddon
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Foul by Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday).
Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Marvin Johnson tries a through ball, but Lee Gregory is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Marcus Browne (Oxford United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matty Taylor with a headed pass.
Hand ball by Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.