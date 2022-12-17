Close menu
League One
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday0Oxford UtdOxford United0

Sheffield Wednesday v Oxford United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 25Dawson
  • 6Iorfa
  • 34McGuinness
  • 33James
  • 2Palmer
  • 19Bakinson
  • 4Vaulks
  • 18Johnson
  • 11Windass
  • 13Paterson
  • 9Gregory

Substitutes

  • 7Wilks
  • 15Famewo
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 24Smith
  • 31Stockdale
  • 32Hunt
  • 45Mighten

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Eastwood
  • 33Anderson
  • 2Long
  • 4Findlay
  • 16Brown
  • 14Bate
  • 18McGuane
  • 8Brannagan
  • 7Bodin
  • 9Taylor
  • 11Browne

Substitutes

  • 15Mousinho
  • 17Henry
  • 21McGinty
  • 23Murphy
  • 30Wildschut
  • 39O'Donkor
  • 42Seddon
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff WedAway TeamOxford Utd
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Sam Long (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday).

  3. Post update

    Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Marvin Johnson tries a through ball, but Lee Gregory is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcus Browne (Oxford United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matty Taylor with a headed pass.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday).

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich22137241212046
2Plymouth22136339241545
3Sheff Wed22127336171943
4Barnsley2010462516934
5Derby219752517834
6Bolton219662419533
7Peterborough21101103627931
8Portsmouth197932620630
9Wycombe228682724330
10Shrewsbury218582223-129
11Bristol Rovers227873234-229
12Port Vale218582329-629
13Exeter227783331228
14Lincoln City206952123-227
15Oxford Utd216872622426
16Fleetwood2151152321226
17Charlton2151063028225
18Cheltenham207491622-625
19Accrington205692031-1121
20Cambridge2163121932-1321
21Forest Green2255121940-2120
22Burton2238112742-1517
23MK Dons2144131931-1216
24Morecambe2121091631-1516
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC