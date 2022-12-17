Close menu
League Two
BarrowBarrow15:00SwindonSwindon Town
Venue: SO Legal Stadium

Barrow v Swindon Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

Saturday 17th December 2022

  • BarrowBarrow15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • WimbledonAFC WimbledonPStevenageStevenageP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • BradfordBradford CityPRochdaleRochdaleP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • ColchesterColchester UnitedPSalfordSalford CityP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • DoncasterDoncaster RoversPHarrogateHarrogate TownP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • HartlepoolHartlepool UnitedPNewportNewport CountyP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • MansfieldMansfield TownPGrimsbyGrimsby TownP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • StockportStockport CountyPGillinghamGillinghamP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • TranmereTranmere RoversPCrawleyCrawley TownP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • WalsallWalsallPCreweCrewe AlexandraP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient20153233122148
2Stevenage21135331161544
3Northampton20116334201439
4Barrow2011182724334
5Mansfield2110472927234
6Carlisle2089331211033
7Bradford209652620633
8Swindon218852421332
9Salford209472318531
10Doncaster219482427-331
11Walsall208662517830
12Wimbledon218672524130
13Stockport208482922728
14Grimsby207672220227
15Tranmere217682018227
16Sutton United217591926-726
17Crewe196761822-425
18Newport2164112024-422
19Crawley2156102232-1021
20Harrogate2054112430-619
21Rochdale2043131429-1515
22Hartlepool2136121839-2115
23Colchester2135131829-1114
24Gillingham202810624-1814
View full League Two table

