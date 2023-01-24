Close menu
League Two
ColchesterColchester United19:45SalfordSalford City
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium, England

Colchester United v Salford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

Tuesday 24th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient27176436162057
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Northampton26137640281246
4Carlisle25119539251442
5Salford25125834241041
6Swindon2611873325841
7Bradford2511773125640
8Barrow26124103230240
9Mansfield2611693635139
10Stockport24114935231237
11Walsall2410773022837
12Doncaster25114103035-537
13Wimbledon269982928136
14Sutton United27106112735-836
15Tranmere269892823535
16Grimsby2486102632-630
17Crewe247982028-830
18Newport2668122430-626
19Colchester2775152635-926
20Harrogate2566133240-824
21Crawley2457122639-1322
22Hartlepool2657142647-2122
23Gillingham2548131128-1720
24Rochdale2755172241-1920
