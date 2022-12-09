Last updated on .From the section Irish

The Oval contest was postponed following a pitch inspection at 11:00 GMT on Saturday

Saturday's Irish Premiership contest between Glentoran and Glenavon at the Oval has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

The decision was taken following a pitch inspection at 11:00 GMT on Saturday morning.

Portadown's game against Ballymena United will go ahead after Shamrock Park passed a noon pitch inspection.

Saturday's other games see Dungannon Swifts hosting Carrick Rangers and leaders Larne taking on Newry City.