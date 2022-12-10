Close menu

World Cup 2022: England manager Gareth Southgate to 'reflect and review' position after loss

England manager Gareth Southgate says he will "review and reflect" on his side's World Cup quarter-final exit with the Football Association before making a decision on his future.

The 52-year-old, who took charge of England in 2016, has a contract until after the Euro 2024 finals.

After the 2-1 loss to France, Southgate told ITV Sport: "After every tournament we have sat and reviewed and reflected.

"It needs a bit of time to make sure everybody makes the right decision."

Former England internationals Gary Neville and Ian Wright, along with ex-Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane, unanimously agreed they would like to see Southgate continue.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

175 comments

  • Comment posted by David, today at 22:17

    There really are some sad trolls on here. Southgate is honourable and has engendered a rich English team spirit the like of which we haven’t seen in decades. He’s also learnt from past mistakes and there was no fault of negativity tonight. Bah Humbug to those who seek to illogically criticise.

    • Reply posted by bug9er, today at 22:20

      bug9er replied:
      100%, well said!

  • Comment posted by imran Aleem, today at 22:22

    I am going to be Direct and ask the question: why was Bukayo Saka taken off? He was arguably England's most dangerous player ffs

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:30

      Sport Report replied:
      To keep up England's record of always losing to the first good team they play against?

  • Comment posted by Rtennis21, today at 22:18

    Best England manager in decades.

    He should make the choice as to whether he continues or not.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:34

      Sport Report replied:
      Allerdyce had a much better win percentage

  • Comment posted by Ziltoid, today at 22:25

    I'd give the "Southgate out" mob the time of day if they actually offered a viable alternative rather than "anyone but".

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:35

      Sport Report replied:
      Pardew - he's a better dancer for starters

  • Comment posted by quality over rubbish please, today at 22:23

    No reason for him not to stay. Fine margins. Brazilian, German, Belgium, Spanish managers resigned because of poor performance. Not the case with Southgate. Better referee decisions….who knows. Keep him!

    • Reply posted by jazzback, today at 22:28

      jazzback replied:
      Except he is tactically inept

  • Comment posted by daviep, today at 22:15

    Seems a lovely guy, but tactically inept. As shown again. Grealish on in 96th minute ? Sterling on before him ? Really ? 3 holding midfielders in front of a back 4 ?
    Too negative and boring. ...but a nice guy

    • Reply posted by Horsham, today at 22:23

      Horsham replied:
      i like southgate a lot... his loyalty to his players have created the "team" england never had before and one you can actually support... also he is just a decent guy... but then he brings on Sterling... don't get it

  • Comment posted by 234WXR, today at 22:19

    He should stay for 1 more tournament. He’s done a great job creating a cohesive England dressing room, had consistently good tournament performance, and finally this time seemed to start playing the attacking football many feel we should. No-one better for the job right now.

    • Reply posted by Brunnel, today at 22:30

      Brunnel replied:
      They only started playing attacking football in the 2nd half. When it gets to matches of this calibre it's probably too late. It's been their downfall and that's why we come to a grinding halt in the later stages of every competition.

  • Comment posted by No, today at 22:27

    One decent performance tonight doesn't make up for endless matches of sideways and backwards passes, poor tactics and an inability to change the game!

  • Comment posted by KopOfTheLeague, today at 22:33

    Whilst I do think Southgate will leave I feel people begging for it should be careful what they wish for. Before Southgate, England had plenty of duds for managers.
    The next manager has plenty of scope to do much, much worse than Southgate. They don’t have a divine right to win like some believe. And they can’t play with 10 forwards like some seem to want.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 22:35

      Justfacts replied:
      Well said, no right and shouldn't be any expectations either, no WC final since 1966, really don't understand the fans and media when it comes to the expectations. Same amount of trophies as Luxembourg since 1966...

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 22:27

    They gave their best tonight, but it just wasn't enough, and the better team won. At least they didn't go out in timid fashion.
    No need for hasty decisions on the manager.

  • Comment posted by bug9er, today at 22:17

    Stay and keep building please, Gareth. You have made us proud again!!

    • Reply posted by letcho, today at 22:46

      letcho replied:
      He hasn’t won anything

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 22:33

    He could leave and take the Rugby job?

    • Reply posted by Roy, today at 22:43

      Roy replied:
      Think the French we’re playing rugby tonight!

  • Comment posted by JarlStreamus, today at 22:23

    Surely deserving of one more go at a tournament.

  • Comment posted by mando, today at 22:16

    He might be a nice bloke, politically correct etc. but England aren't going to win anything with him.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 22:30

      margaret replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by FlyMoon, today at 22:38

    I like Southgate. He should stay. He didn't tell Kane to miss the penalty.

  • Comment posted by solidsponge, today at 22:35

    We simply cannot beat the bigger teams. Not sure changing manager will help.

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 22:27

    I’m reviewing and reflecting my supporting of England.

    • Reply posted by bfc, today at 22:36

      bfc replied:
      Then off you go.... You're not a supporter if that's your attitude.

  • Comment posted by LiVARpool, today at 22:44

    Get Bielsa or Poch.

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 22:42

    Southgate and Kane have a big future in pizza adverts.

  • Comment posted by woozlewins, today at 22:42

    How much time can it take to realise you are the weakest link?

