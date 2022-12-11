Last updated on .From the section Newport

Newport's Matt Dolan in action against Doncaster's Harrison Biggins

Newport boss Graham Coughlan expects a reaction from his players after what he described as a "terrible" performance against Doncaster Rovers.

County slumped to a 1-0 home defeat to Doncaster, their first loss in three League Two games.

Coughlan said there were too many players off their game.

"We deserved to get beaten in all fairness. I've got to really look at why, where, when and how that defeat has come about," he said.

"They've been different class this group of lads over the period since I've come in and have been a great group to work with.

"I don't want to see that type of performance again.

"We don't want to see many more of them. If we do changes will have to be taken and I hope the lads don't open the door for me in January when we starting bringing players in. I don't want that.

"I'm pretty sure they'll react. In fact, I know the group and I know what they're made of. They will react.

"But in football you have days like that when you can't put one foot in front of the other, you can't make a pass and nothing comes off for you, anything you try.

"We could have played terribly and come away with a point and dust ourselves off Monday morning.

"We didn't and the worrying part of that was that we lacked a little bit of self-belief that we could maybe nick an equaliser.

"And let's be honest that would have been nicking an equaliser because I think we got what we deserved - nothing."

Defeat left County in 18th position in League Two, eight points above the relegation zone and only 11 points off the play-off places.

But Coughlan, who succeeded James Rowberry in October, is hopeful the display against Doncaster was a "one-off".

"I don't think there's any need to panic or to press the alarm button just yet," he added.

"The only way they can react is when they come in Monday morning and train this week and then they go up to Hartlepool.

"Should we win the next game that would give us nine points from 12 and I don't think that's a bad return.

"So obviously that's what we'll be looking at and what we'll be wanting from this group."