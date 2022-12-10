Close menu

England: 'A brutal outcome as Three Lions exit feels even more painful'

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments331

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

England manager Gareth Southgate and his players nursed a familiar sense of missed opportunity as that elusive major tournament triumph escaped them once more.

Watching the post-match scene at the Al Bayt Stadium brought flashbacks - to the World Cup semi-final defeat against Croatia in Moscow in 2018, to the European Championship final loss to Italy at Wembley 16 months ago.

Amid the pain of their latest defeat, Southgate offered consolation to devastated England players who inspired hope, only to see potential glory wrenched from their grasp.

A 2-1 World Cup quarter-final loss to holders France, here in Qatar, was a brutal outcome. England's display deserved at least to drag the game into extra time.

Perhaps this is why it felt different, even more painful, for England this time. A genuine opportunity to win this World Cup had opened up for Southgate's team, an emerging blend of youth and experience.

The prize for the winners here was a semi-final against Morocco. And for all the World Cup surprise packages have to offer, their brilliant defending and potent counter-attacking style, England would have gone into that match as hot favourites to make next weekend's final in Lusail.

This is why Southgate clasped Harry Kane's face in his hands and offered words of consolation; the captain's uncharacteristically wild late penalty had been England's best chance to force extra time.

Kane's tearful expression revealed what a cruel game this can be; his was the face of a man shouldering the responsibility after giving England so much. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made his way down the length of the pitch to offer more comfort to the desolate captain.

The old question will be asked as to why England cannot force their way past elite opposition at major tournaments. But on this occasion, at least, there can be no complaints about the approach.

Southgate spoke of "fine margins" - and they proved decisive. One team took their chances and the other could not. England had no cause for reproach about their efforts.

In the past, England have been justifiably criticised for timid World Cup and Euro exits, and Southgate has not been immune from that - but this was not the case here.

Southgate refused to alter his line-up or formation, or opt for conservatism in an attempt to combat Kylian Mbappe. France's superstar always carried the hint of menace but England managed to keep him relatively subdued.

England had the majority of the chances but fell foul to France's more clinical finishing, accompanied by some justified frustration with Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio.

The official appeared to miss two fouls on Bukayo Saka by Dayot Upamecano in the build-up to Aurelien Tchouameni's 17th-minute strike, the start of an erratic display, but England were deservedly level shortly after the break when Kane rammed a spot-kick past Tottenham team-match Hugo Lloris after a foul on Saka.

England had the force with them. They were the better team as Lloris saved brilliantly from Jude Bellingham before Harry Maguire's header glanced the outside of the post. So near.

While they could not beat Lloris, danger lurked. And so it proved when 36-year-old Olivier Giroud, having just been denied superbly by Pickford, stole in ahead of Harry Maguire to head in Antoine Griezmann's cross with only 12 minutes left.

And then came Kane's penalty miss.

England have suffered penalty pain before in World Cups and Euros. Here it was again, only in a different form - inside the regulation 90 minutes instead of in a shootout.

Was it the fact it was a second penalty against a keeper who knows him so well? Was it simply the pressure of the situation, even for such a consummate penalty expert? Whatever the reason, Kane's penalty was awful, skied into disbelieving England fans behind the goal.

It was all over. England were coming home early again.

So how will this campaign be reflected upon?

The irony is that while a quarter-final exit represents a regression from the last-four place achieved in 2018, this squad carries much more promise for the future than the one in Russia.

Saka and Declan Rice were truly outstanding and while Bellingham and Phil Foden were not as influential as in previous games, especially against Senegal, this quartet will be an integral part of England's long-term future.

The arguments will be pushed forward that England won against those they should have beaten and lost to the first elite team they met but this was a different performance to those that have fallen into that category before. Southgate's team were not hiding behind the door here. They were the primary attacking force. Their fault was a failure to take chances.

England were impressive against Iran, Wales and Senegal but drab against the USA. Their 13 goals came from eight different players. It was their highest number at a World Cup.

Sadly, other statistics do not make as comfortable reading.

England have been knocked out of the World Cup quarter-finals seven times, more than any other country. Kane's penalty record for his country is not perfect - 17 conversions from 21. What he and England would have given for that to read 18.

There are elements of a bright future for England - but will their manager be part of it?

The Football Association would like Southgate to serve every day of the contract that takes him to December 2024 but ultimately the decision rests with him. Will he feel a three-tournament span is enough? Will he want another crack at club management?

He was keeping his counsel as he told BBC Sport: "These tournaments take a lot out of you and I need a bit of time to reflect. We've done that after every tournament and I think that's the right thing to do."

Once again, England and Southgate will be reflecting on what might have been, as a very good chance to win the World Cup slipped agonisingly through their clutches.

  • Comment posted by Tdon, at 23:38 10 Dec

    England played well and probably deserved to win, but France were clinical with their chances and that’s the way it goes sometimes. The comments section will inevitably be full of hate & abuse for Southgate and his team, but i for one salute their efforts in this tournament and am optimistic for the future. Unlucky lads.

    • Reply posted by Splitpawthanos, at 23:47 10 Dec

      Splitpawthanos replied:
      The comments section will be full of bittercelts,this is the only time they ever get to gloat because their national sides would lose to Tranmere Rovers.

  • Comment posted by Lemon, at 23:35 10 Dec

    I don't think it felt more painful at all. It was a standard England exit at a point you'd frankly expect. We put in a decent effort and have nothing to be ashamed about.

  • Comment posted by on vacation, at 23:43 10 Dec

    We played well no doubt - but France scored 2 good goals from open play, even with a quiet Mbappe and we couldn't manage one. We had to rely on penalties. Still can't take out a top team in the knockout stages since 1966, yet Morocco do it twice in one tournament. For all our improvement there are still quite a few negatives.

    • Reply posted by mark, at 23:52 10 Dec

      mark replied:
      Just a small fact but in case you didn’t know. A goal from open play is the same as a goal from a penalty. Hope that helps your understanding.

  • Comment posted by Chas7, at 23:42 10 Dec

    England have done very well these last 3 tournaments, but then you look and see who they played.
    The draw has been very good to them.
    First decent team they play beat them every time.

    • Reply posted by adam, at 23:55 10 Dec

      adam replied:
      Exactly. That's the problem people have with Southgate. Done well to get us beating the poorer teams (something we'd often mess up) but done nothing to show we are any better against the top sides. In the last 3 tournaments we've basically had 3 big games and lost all 3. The only difference is that we've been lucky with the draws so have met them later in the tournament then historically

  • Comment posted by Jimmy E, at 23:36 10 Dec

    At that level its fine margins. We came up short again. We looked ok for much of the game, but its all about those moments. France took theres, we didn't. End of. Our most exciting players are young enough to go again, thats the only positive.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 00:04

      AJ replied:
      The big moments cost England, we just need to force the issue sometimes, but never mind.

      Should be proud of the Performance.. and what a find Jude Billingham

  • Comment posted by 9ja_scorpion, at 23:26 10 Dec

    It shouldn't be that painful IMHO.

    England beat Iran, Wales and Senegal then lost to the first 'strong' opposition.

    France were missing almost half their 1st team members.

    At least Kane will NOT be racially abused.

    PS

    Questions about the 2 France goals.

    Where were the midfielders for the 1st goal? Also, Pickford could have done much more better

    Second goal - Maguire shows his limitations.

    • Reply posted by Hum, at 23:31 10 Dec

      Hum replied:
      Pickford and his little arms

  • Comment posted by ian, at 23:29 10 Dec

    • Reply posted by Hum, at 23:31 10 Dec

      Hum replied:
  • Comment posted by Honking_Farmer, at 23:29 10 Dec

    They played one proper team during their entire campaign, and lost, end of.

  • Comment posted by ely, at 23:37 10 Dec

    England just not good enough it's not rocket science

    • Reply posted by Jim Morrison, at 23:39 10 Dec

      Jim Morrison replied:
  • Comment posted by ooozzzelll, at 23:33 10 Dec

    Some great performances and probably deserved the win, but France knew how to find the winner. It's tough to take, but it clearly makes some small minded people happy.

    It was a very good game, and England bowed out with pride.

    • Reply posted by wilkins, today at 00:00

      wilkins replied:
      Why would someone be small minded because they didnt want England to win?

  • Comment posted by Bobislav the second cometh, at 23:25 10 Dec

    LOL it was absolutely scenes! Beat a few chumps and suddenly England are definitely going to win the world cup. First decent side they face and it's bonjour. Keep believing lads, your coming home. Bonjour.

    • Reply posted by colonel_white, at 23:43 10 Dec

      colonel_white replied:
      ... you do know that "bonjour" translates as "hello", right?

  • Comment posted by Mystic Wilf, at 23:46 10 Dec

    It's only "brutal" for those who are paid to big up the team on the telly and those who don't follow football that actually believed beating the likes of Wales and Iran was a green light to the final.
    Getting out of Group B and beating Senegal was a given just as beating a quality outfit like France, even with all their injuries and with our team at full strength, was never going to happen.

  • Comment posted by ian, at 23:33 10 Dec

    • Reply posted by lex, at 23:42 10 Dec

      lex replied:
      England players were arrogant before the game McGuire saying they could win world cup, what a way to behave. Now its the refs fault !! even though he gave two penalties, the ref never missed the penalty Kane did. Ref is not supposed to score from open play that's the job of the players. England not good enough end of. England no right to win games they need to stop thinking of 66 and get real.

  • Comment posted by ali786, at 23:37 10 Dec

    At least he won’t be racially abused as others were last time

    • Reply posted by Chas7, at 23:40 10 Dec

      Chas7 replied:
      He'll still be abused. One form doesn't take precedence over another.

  • Comment posted by Jim Morrison, at 23:34 10 Dec

  • Comment posted by Geordie, at 23:38 10 Dec

    We did well, but truthfully French flair deservedly won the day.

  • Comment posted by Covey, at 23:40 10 Dec

    • Reply posted by colonel_white, at 23:55 10 Dec

      colonel_white replied:
      ... current World series...?
      Oh... you're talking about rounders, or whatever they call it in the colonies.

  • Comment posted by Nick, at 23:40 10 Dec

    • Reply posted by colonel_white, at 23:44 10 Dec

      colonel_white replied:
      Don't give up the day job.

  • Comment posted by Huw Carey, at 23:39 10 Dec

    France by far the better team. Nice to have seen the cup come back to-the UK but England not good enough- unless they have a penalty. Nowhere near good enough to win a World Cup!

    • Reply posted by Desi786, at 23:51 10 Dec

      Desi786 replied:
      I won’t say by far the better team at all, but they scored more goal than England and that’s what matter.

  • Comment posted by Robokopthe3rd, at 23:35 10 Dec

    England have done what was expected by most people who know football...reach a quarter final then lose to an elite team. However, we must not be too negative of England as to be honest,this is their level.They are not a cup winning team, like France,Germany,Brazil,Argentina etc who regularly compete in international finals.Sorry to say it but England have punched above their weight these 4 years.

    • Reply posted by Paul, at 23:43 10 Dec

      Paul replied:
      Utter nonsense they have just as much chance as anyone else. We should be dining better

