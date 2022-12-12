Close menu

World Cup 2022: Argentina v Croatia - Lionel Messi and Luka Modric battle for last final

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Two iconic Ballon d'Or-winning number 10s. Two beaten World Cup finalists. Two captains. One last chance to finally reach the peak of football and lift the famous trophy before they retire.

It is hard to look past Argentina's Lionel Messi and Croatia's Luka Modric as the two difference-makers in Tuesday's first World Cup semi-final.

With Paris St-Germain's Messi now 35 and Real Madrid's Modric 37, it seems highly likely the final or third-place play-off this weekend will be where their World Cup careers end.

So how do the two compare and which one will lead his country to a final against France or Morocco on Sunday?

How do they compare at this World Cup?

A fan poses with a half-and-half Argentina-Croatia jersey, along with a banner bearing images of Lionel Messi of Argentina and Luka Modric of Croatia, during the last-16 World Cup tie between Japan and Croatia
A fan with a half-and-half jersey and banner of Lionel Messi and Luka Modric before the last-16 tie between Japan and Croatia

Both players have been crucial to their country's runs at this World Cup, and scored in their quarter-final penalty shootout wins.

Messi took the first kick as Argentina beat the Netherlands, while Modric scored Croatia's third kick in their win over tournament favourites Brazil.

Modric is the first player to score three penalties in shootouts at the World Cup (also netting against Denmark and Russia in 2018).

In 90 or 120 minutes, Messi has the edge. He has scored four goals and assisted two, while Modric has yet to record a goal or an assist - however Messi plays up front, while Modric operates in midfield.

Barcelona legend Messi scored a penalty against Saudi Arabia, scored and assisted a goal against Mexico and had a penalty saved against Poland in the group stage.

He scored the opener against Australia in the last 16 and assisted the opening goal against the Netherlands in the quarter-final, before scoring from the spot in the 73rd minute - and again in the shootout.

Speaking on BBC One, Martin Keown said: "Lionel Messi just keeps producing. It was a really quality penalty. He is in top form. His confidence and belief is flowing through his colleagues."

Following Argentina's victory over Australia, fellow former England defender Rio Ferdinand said: "The best individual performance from a player at this World Cup. It was almost god-like. I've not seen anything like this."

And former Argentina team-mate Pablo Zabaleta said: "I think Messi knows that this is his last World Cup and you can really see that he is enjoying it."

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Modric caught Micah Richards' eye in Croatia's quarter-final against Brazil.

"We thought it would be his last World Cup," the ex-England defender said on BBC One. "Some of the passes he made, controlling the tempo - he dictated at his pace and Brazil didn't know what to do."

Modric was replaced before the penalties in Croatia's last-16 shootout win over Japan - but stayed on against Brazil.

"Again, Luka led for 120 minutes and was at the head of the team," Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic said. "It is unbelievable how he plays for his age, and he was not tired.

"When we fell behind, we were thinking of replacing a midfield player and asked him what his situation was. He said he was still fully ready. He showed again that he is one of the best players in the world."

Messi has had more shots (25) and efforts on target (12) than anybody else in the World Cup - with France's Kylian Mbappe, his Paris St-Germain team-mate, second on both counts. Mbappe leads him 5-4 in the race for the Golden Boot.

Only four players have made more successful passes in the final third than Modric's 201; Messi is eighth on the list with 171. Modric has made the fifth-most crosses, 28, in the tournament.

Modric has also impressed further back on the pitch, with only two players having won possession more times (39) or made more interceptions (eight) than the Croat.

In the much less scientific BBC Sport player ratings, as selected by our readers, Messi's average over five games is 7.01, with Modric on 7.46.

How do their international legacies compare?

The past two World Cup finals have seen one of these two on the losing side.

In 2014, Messi's Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany and Mario Gotze's extra-time goal. Four years ago, Modric's Croatia were beaten 4-2 by France.

Both won the Golden Ball, the award for the tournament's best player, in the process. And both have potential milestones to reach in Tuesday's game.

Messi will equal Lothar Matthaus' record for the most World Cup appearances (25). He would then break the German's record at the weekend in either the final or the third-place play-off.

Messi has scored 10 World Cup goals. Only seven players have managed more - with Germany's Miroslav Klose top on 16. He is just one behind Hungary's Sandor Kocsis and German Jurgen Klinsmann, and two behind Pele.

He already holds the record for most assists in World Cup knockout games, passing Brazil great Pele's old record of four in their last game.

Messi has both scored and assisted a goal in three different World Cup matches, including two this year. Since that data was first recorded in 1966, no player has done so in four games.

He has scored 95 goals in 170 caps - both national records.

Modric has won a Croatia record 160 caps and scored 23 international goals.

Modric will become the oldest outfield player to start six games at one World Cup - beating Brazil wing-back Nilton Santos, who had just turned 37 in 1962.

He has made the most World Cup appearances (17) and most appearances at major tournaments (30) for Croatia - before this semi-final.

Messi has one Copa America to show for his international career, while Modric has yet to win a trophy.

There is also a nice symmetry between the players' careers. Messi scored his first Argentina goal and Modric made his Croatia debut in the same game - a friendly between the sides in March 2006, which Croatia won 3-2.

How about their overall careers?

This semi-final will be the 1,002nd game of Messi's career for club and country. He has scored 790 goals and made 339 assists.

Modric's career figures are more difficult to be certain of with spells in Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina for Dinamo Zagreb, Zrinjski Mostar and Inter Zapresic not as well documented.

Both have won the Ballon d'Or, Messi seven times and Modric in 2018. Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo and France striker Karim Benzema are the only other players to win it since 2007.

Modric has won five Champions Leagues to Messi's four - while both have won league titles in two countries.

Players' records in top five European leagues and Champions League
MessiModric
Games559434
Goals 48738
Assists21665
Win %73.561.5%
* Other cup games and Modric's Croatia and Bosnian league stats not included

This will be the 27th time they have faced each other, with 22 of those coming in El Clasico meetings between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Modric has the edge with 12 wins to Messi's nine.

Sadly, both players will retire in the coming years, so we should enjoy them while they are still going.

Comments

Join the conversation

211 comments

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 16:18

    Both have been fantastic footballers and entertainers, and will be remembered as such, with or without a World Cup winners medal.

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 16:29

      Footy_fan replied:
      Both have a chance to win the World Cup and add to their extraordinary reportoire of trophies!

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 16:17

    Whichever way it goes I hope every football fan takes a step back and can take time to appreciate the Greatness that both Luka & Messi have allowed us to watch over the years!

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 16:29

      Footy_fan replied:
      Well said 👍

  • Comment posted by PJ70, today at 16:36

    Love to see Croatia vs Morocco final - one that never in a million years anyone could think as a possibility!!!

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 17:17

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      And yet, I think Argentina vs France would be a much more enjoyable game.

  • Comment posted by Hebburn Lee, today at 16:36

    Comparison is the thief of joy.

    • Reply posted by white riot, today at 16:55

      white riot replied:
      Don't know which genius came up with that but it is an utterly witless comment, and doesn't bear repeating.

  • Comment posted by tonyandjune, today at 16:09

    Come on Croatia ⚽⚽⚽

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 16:37

      Footy_fan replied:
      Come on Argentina 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷. Not that I have anything against Croatia, it’s just that I will like Messi to win the one trophy he doesn’t have

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 16:15

    I'll be rooting for Modric from the minnow country with the consistently brilliant football team.

    • Reply posted by tonyandjune, today at 16:24

      tonyandjune replied:
      Agreed David 👍👍👍

  • Comment posted by KYV, today at 16:28

    Here's hoping for a strong and fair referee...and those operating VAR do their job properly! Not too much to ask!

    • Reply posted by for11, today at 16:58

      for11 replied:
      Ye imagine the crying if the ref gave Argentina 2 pens…..oh hang on

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 16:20

    Not an Argentina fan but I could forgo that for Messi to win the world cup.

  • Comment posted by Mings and Ings, today at 16:28

    I can see the CR37 fans don't want Messi to win. Personally I don't care who, both have had amazing careers and have won almost everything.

    Id love a Morroco Win though

    • Reply posted by PaperBrick, today at 17:03

      PaperBrick replied:
      Morocco's human rights record is worse than Qatar's...

  • Comment posted by Display Name, today at 16:20

    My heart says Croatia but head says Argentina.
    The extra time Croatia has played might catch up with them.
    I hope I'm wrong.

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 16:32

      Footy_fan replied:
      Both played extra time. If anything, Croatia had 4 extra hours of rest

  • Comment posted by Covey, today at 16:14

    As a football nation Croatia are incredible , they are winners whatever happens

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 16:07

    This article starts by saying it’s hard to look beyond Messi and Modric. It is for the myopic BBC.

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 16:30

      Footy_fan replied:
      Well they both have been pivotal in the success of their teams. Can’t argue with that

  • Comment posted by white riot, today at 16:50

    Good luck Luka
    If every player followed your example football would be much more enjoyable to watch.

    • Reply posted by wolf359, today at 17:09

      wolf359 replied:
      A Spurs legend.

  • Comment posted by Patrick Gibbons, today at 16:14

    It is such a shame seeing Messi enjoy the game far less than 10 years ago. One of the greatest things ever seen in football was the joy Messi got from pleasing the fans and his teammates with great play. The constant pressure he's faced has removed all sense of the fun he had and it's now just the job it is for 99.999% of top athletes.

  • Comment posted by Blackhands, today at 17:31

    Bloody sick of the BBC’s obsession with talking about the big players and ignoring the fact the nations they play for our great teams anyway. All I’ve heard this World Cup is Ronaldo this, Messi that,Neymar this, Mbappe that, then Croatia pull a few results together and it’s Modric Modric Modric.

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 17:34

      Dad replied:
      Kane missed this kane missed that...

  • Comment posted by mick, today at 16:51

    Whichever loses they will do it with more dignity than cr7

  • Comment posted by SPARTACUS, today at 16:20

    Argentina need to win it for Messi he came close in 2014 and should've won it. Croatia no joke they will opt for Netherland tactics of hoofing the ball no doubt!

    • Reply posted by Regica, today at 16:24

      Regica replied:
      Your football knowledge is rubbish

  • Comment posted by markthelegendkid, today at 16:16

    Messi could easily play in the 2026 World Cup. Being in summer too also makes it 3 and a half years away, not 4!

    Modric is 37 and still playing fantastic. There’s no reason messi can’t be playing well at 39.

    Messi can play in midfield too and control games, unlike Ronaldo who’s only attribute is goal scoring 🤣

    If Argentina win this World Cup Messi will play 2026, if they don’t then I doubt it!

    • Reply posted by Potato Masher, today at 17:01

      Potato Masher replied:
      If Pepe can do it for Portugal, I don't see why Messi couldn't. 👍🏻

  • Comment posted by Penelope Poopsalot, today at 16:09

    Messi, Messi, Messi - he'll get the full set this time. Amazing talent over his whole career. Modric is exceptional too though

  • Comment posted by for11, today at 16:09

    Hope Argentina win…would be a great finish for one of the greatest players ever seen….plus would fume the inger-linders even more

    • Reply posted by Ian Tyneside, today at 16:14

      Ian Tyneside replied:
      English are more interested in the EFL Cup than the remainder of the World Cup. Good luck to Messi but I can see Croatia beating them.

