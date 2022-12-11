Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lizzie Arnot rocketed an unstoppable finish into the top corner to open the scoring

Rangers roared to their first SWPL Cup success by defeating record holders Hibernian at Tynecastle.

Scotland internationalist Lizzie Arnot opened the scoring with a spectacular strike in the first half.

Second-half substitute Kirsty Howat struck the crossbar moments before finding the bottom corner with a cool strike across the surface.

Hibs, who have won the trophy seven times, contained the Rangers pressure but failed to test Jenna Fife in goal.

League champions Rangers have been in scintillating form this calendar year - with just one defeat domestically - and to no surprise, they started their penultimate game of 2022 in sizzling fashion.

It only felt a matter of time until the probing, which was well marshalled for the opening 15 minutes, punched a hole in the Hibs defence.

For the first time, Arnot bypassed Leah Eddie in the outside lane, with her sensational strike flying above Benni Haaland's grasp. A moment of real quality.

For all Hibs' experience and success in this competition, the bright sparks flashed in the form of youngsters Lucy Parry and Rosie Livingstone, operating down either flank.

When the sides met in the league, Tessel Middag's wonderful free-kick was all that could separate the two. The Dutch midfielder hovered over a few set-pieces, but came closest 10 minutes into the second-half when with her cute curler across the deck was tipped away by Haaland.

The relentless Rangers pressure did not stop. Kayla McCoy and Brogan Hay missed glorious opportunities before the introduction of Howat swept any Hibs belief away.

A warning shot cannoned off the crossbar before a silky effort was buried in the far corner from just inside the box, triggering bedlam among the fans from the west.

Player of the match - Lizzie Arnot

Lizzie Arnot's blistering opener set the tone for Rangers

More to follow.