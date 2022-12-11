Last updated on .From the section QPR

Neil Critchley left his role as assistant head coach at Aston Villa last October

Neil Critchley has been named as Queens Park Rangers' new head coach, agreeing a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The former Blackpool manager was most recently assistant head coach at Aston Villa, leaving a day after Steven Gerrard was sacked in October.

Critchley replaces Michael Beale, who left QPR in late November after less than six months as boss to take charge of Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

QPR are ninth in the Championship following Sunday's loss to Burnley.

"We want to move the club forward and ensure we are competing at the top end of the Championship table," Critchley told QPR's website.

"There have been some good foundations laid here and now it is my job to work as hard as I can to build on that."

QPR were top of the league on 21 October but have since taken just one point out of a possible 18.

Ex-Liverpool youth coach Critchley won promotion to the Championship with Blackpool in 2021, guiding the Tangerines to safety last term.

In June, he left Blackpool to join Aston Villa, where he replaced QPR-bound Beale.

"I am looking forward to getting to work with the players and staff," Critchley added.

"I already know some of the players from working with them previously and I am aware of a number of them, having followed their careers from afar."