From the section Bradford

Ciaran Kelly played in the Europa Conference League during his time with Bohemians

Bradford City have signed former Bohemians defender Ciaran Kelly on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 24-year-old will officially join the League Two side when the transfer window opens on 1 January.

Kelly appeared in 34 of Bohs' 36 Irish Premier Division matches in 2022.

"He is a player who has attracted a lot of interest from teams at this level and above, but had his heart set on joining us here," boss Mark Hughes told the club website. external-link

