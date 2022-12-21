Last updated on .From the section Football

Wrexham recovered to book a fourth-round FA Trophy trip to Altrincham.

The game kicked off 45 minutes late after Scunthorpe United were delayed by traffic, but despite their extra time on the bus the visitors took the lead.

A mistake at the back by Wrexham allowed Rob Apter to pick out Caolan Lavery to score past Rob Lainton.

Jake Bickerstaff equalised with a low shot, before Reece Hall-Johnson struck from close range and Elliot Lee sealed victory with a late third goal.