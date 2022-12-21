Close menu
FA Trophy - Third Round
WrexhamWrexham3ScunthorpeScunthorpe United1

FA Trophy: Wrexham 3-1 Scunthorpe United

Wrexham recovered to book a fourth-round FA Trophy trip to Altrincham.

The game kicked off 45 minutes late after Scunthorpe United were delayed by traffic, but despite their extra time on the bus the visitors took the lead.

A mistake at the back by Wrexham allowed Rob Apter to pick out Caolan Lavery to score past Rob Lainton.

Jake Bickerstaff equalised with a low shot, before Reece Hall-Johnson struck from close range and Elliot Lee sealed victory with a late third goal.

Line-ups

Wrexham

  • 2Hall-Johnson
  • 38Lee
  • 27Bickerstaff

Substitutes

    Scunthorpe

    • 13Lavery

    Substitutes

      Scores, Results & Fixtures

      Saturday 17th December 2022

      • Eastbourne BoroughEastbourne Borough1Bracknell TownBracknell Town2
      • Folkestone InvictaFolkestone Invicta1LeistonLeiston1
        Leiston win 4-1 on penalties
      • Heybridge SwiftsHeybridge Swifts1Hungerford TownHungerford Town1
        Hungerford Town win 5-3 on penalties
      • TamworthTamworth2LeamingtonLeamington1
      • YeovilYeovil Town0DorkingDorking Wanderers0
        Dorking Wanderers win 4-1 on penalties

      Top Stories