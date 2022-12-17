Close menu

Gareth Southgate to remain England manager until after Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate standing in front of the England dugout during England's World Cup quarter-final against France
Southgate's England exited the 2022 World Cup after a 2-1 defeat by reigning champions France in Qatar

Gareth Southgate will remain as England manager until after the European Championships in 2024, the Football Association has confirmed.

He had said he was "conflicted" about his future in the role after England's quarter-final exit at the World Cup.

The 52-year-old, who was appointed in 2016, led the Three Lions to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and a first Euros final in 2021.

His current contract is due to expire in December 2024.

"We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign," said FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

"Gareth and Steve Holland [assistant manager] have always had our full support, and our planning for the Euros starts now."

Southgate officially became England boss in November 2016 after a two-month spell as caretaker manager following Sam Allardyce's departure.

The former defender, who made 57 appearances for England, became the fourth permanent manager of the national team in as many years.

In the six years since, he has brought great stability to the England camp, building a strongly bonded unit of players off the pitch and a team seen as serious contenders for major trophies on it.

Southgate has won 49 of his 81 games in charge so far, losing 14. But his record of winning six knockout games in major tournaments as Three Lions boss is the same number as England had won in the 48 years before he took the helm.

But despite the growing expectation put on his team, Southgate is yet to deliver the silverware so longed for.

His side suffered a 2-1 defeat by Croatia in the last four of the 2018 World Cup in Russia after leading 1-0, while England were beaten on penalties by Italy in the Euro 2020 final after also leading that match.

England went into the World Cup on the back of relegation from their Uefa Nations League group after three defeats and three draws.

However victories over Iran and Wales, either side of drawing with the United States, saw England top their group and they then comfortably beat Senegal in the last 16.

Their journey ended in a 2-1 defeat by France, with captain Harry Kane missing a late penalty, having earlier scored one to equal Wayne Rooney as England's leading goalscorer.

Southgate previously managed England Under-21s from 2013 to 2016 and was also in charge at Middlesbrough from 2006 to 2009.

England managers' records at World Cups/European Championships
ManagerMatchesWDL
Gareth Southgate191144
Bobby Robson15546
Sven-Goran Eriksson14752
Walter Winterbottom14356
Alf Ramsey12813
Roy Hodgson11353
Ron Greenwood8431
Terry Venables5230
Glenn Hoddle4211
Fabio Capello4121
Kevin Keegan3102
Graham Taylor3021

Comments

Join the conversation

564 comments

  • Comment posted by goon, today at 10:42

    Great news, our most successful manager with a young team committed going forward. Well done Gareth.

    • Reply posted by Dont Believe the Hype, today at 10:44

      Dont Believe the Hype replied:
      Not what I wanted to see, but I guess he wouldn’t have got any other top management role in football.
      But if you must carry on Gareth, please make it about football in future, and stop looking for things to kneel for.
      It’s your job to manage a football team, not a bunch of Woke Disciples.

  • Comment posted by Gerry, today at 10:44

    Poor decision, he's simply not a good manager tactically.

    • Reply posted by jon, today at 10:47

      jon replied:
      Great news with the Euro’s approaching.

  • Comment posted by welant, today at 10:45

    Best outcome. I grew up in the 70s. Things could be much worse for England.

    • Reply posted by Wizzowise, today at 10:55

      Wizzowise replied:
      Could be much better as well.

  • Comment posted by Jackie Moon, today at 10:43

    Safe bet. Players like him, he’s done well.

    But we definitely need to show we can be the best by beating the best.

    • Reply posted by Chris Cornell, today at 10:50

      Chris Cornell replied:
      Annnnnnd that's where he fails

  • Comment posted by Truth, today at 10:44

    More borin football

    • Reply posted by karl, today at 10:54

      karl replied:
      You do realize that we scored more goals than any other team in this tournament?

  • Comment posted by Torbaydos, today at 10:44

    If you asked me before the World Cup I’d have said pack your bags, but he’s clearly brought some stability and genuine competitiveness about England. No more mass overhauls please, glad he’s staying on 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 10:54

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      I agree. He has to get better at tactical changes late in games, substitutions mainly, but he has the players trust and respect.

  • Comment posted by random_banter, today at 10:43

    Breaking: England to play bland and boring football for a few more years at least

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 10:49

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      ... And win nowt!

  • Comment posted by stewart, today at 10:50

    He's only won 4 times in 24 games against top 10 ranked teams since he's been in charge

  • Comment posted by G7000, today at 10:44

    why would he quit?
    what other jobs would he get?
    He's done a good job for the last 3 tournaments - but I'd say change might be in order
    England beat the minnows, draw with the average and are knocked out by the top teams.
    Change required

    • Reply posted by Bodie, today at 10:54

      Bodie replied:
      England will never win any competition whilst he manages them as has been proven so far.

  • Comment posted by Faymondo, today at 10:44

    May I congratulate Gareth early on his 4th unsuccessful tournament.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 10:45

    Southgate's favourites will be pleased.

    • Reply posted by dan1979, today at 10:58

      dan1979 replied:
      Sterling, Maguire and Kane guaranteed 200 caps

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 10:43

    oh dear , another tournament that we won't win

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 10:44

    Utterly dreadful news, gutted.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 10:44

    So the wait for a major trophy goes onto 2026 at least then.... and still the crazy expectation and hype will continue.....

    • Reply posted by Urzzzz, today at 10:51

      Urzzzz replied:
      As it would with any other manager.

  • Comment posted by city87, today at 10:43

    FFS!!!

    • Reply posted by sammollie, today at 11:00

      sammollie replied:
      Beat me to it

  • Comment posted by ask1234, today at 10:46

    England haven't won anything under his leadership so why does the FA keep someone on that fails to deliver. Reward for failure. England's fate won't change until the attitude towards failure changes

    • Reply posted by Chris Cornell, today at 10:50

      Chris Cornell replied:
      He ticks boxes.

  • Comment posted by Joe90, today at 10:45

    So disappointed with this lack of ambition shown by the F.A. The safe option YET AGAIN! 🥱

    • Reply posted by Mr Remarkable, today at 10:47

      Mr Remarkable replied:
      Who did you have in mind?

  • Comment posted by stephen, today at 10:48

    Can’t wait for our next glorious failure

  • Comment posted by jakeday, today at 10:45

    Not unhappy with this decision. Central defensive pairing still needs a review - and Southgate needs to figure out how to build a midfield 3 with more creativity. (Rice, Bellingham, Foden?), but feel optimistic about the Euros. At least he's abandoned the idea of 5 at the back in difficult games....

    • Reply posted by Fradge, today at 10:56

      Fradge replied:
      This.
      He was definitely too cautious before the current World Cup, but I don't think it's fair to accuse him of that now.
      We scored a load of goals in the current tournament & were very unlucky to go out (in large part as a result of a terrible referee).

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 10:43

    Breaking news? Sky reported this at 6pm yesterday!

