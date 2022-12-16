Last updated on .From the section World Cup

The World Cup is almost over.

By Sunday night, a total of 64 games over five weeks will have been played and we will know the winner of the tournament.

But the journey to the final has thrown up plenty of memorable moments - from great goals to standout performances.

BBC Sport is asking for you to vote for your winners in the below categories.

Best goals

Richarlison's volley against Serbia

After first mis-controlling a pass from Vinicius Jr, the Brazil and Tottenham striker readjusted to brilliantly take the aerial route and fire in an acrobatic right-foot finish.

A Brazil team move & Richarlison's juggling against South Korea

In a stunning Selecao team move, Richarlison controlled the ball three times with his head and foot before getting into position to take Thiago Silva's pass in his stride and finish.

Kylian Mbappe's second goal against Poland

Having hit an impressive first goal, Mbappe claimed his second with a brilliant curling effort late on for his fifth overall at the tournament.

A clever free-kick and Weghorst's finish against Argentina

It is the 11th and final minute of stoppage of time. Your team is 2-1 down and you have a free-kick in a dangerous position just outside the box, so what do you do? Have a crack at goal or send in a cross and hope for the best? Or produce the bit of genius the Netherlands did against Argentina?

Teun Koopmeiners looked for all the world like he was going to shoot but tricked the defence by slipping the ball to Wout Weghorst, who turned and rolled home.

Vincent Aboubakar's scooped finish against Serbia

There were shades of Karel Poborsky and Euro 96 as Cameroon striker Aboubakar raced through on goal and then expertly scooped the ball over Serbia's helpless goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Chavez hits thunderbolt against Saudi Arabia

It wasn't enough to keep Mexico in the World Cup, but Luis Chavez's fierce free-kick against Saudi Arabia gave their fans a magical moment to celebrate. Clocking in it at 75mph, it was the most powerfully-struck goal of the group stage and a shot no-one was keeping out.

Marcus Rashford's free-kick against Wales

With England struggling to break the deadlock against Wales, Rashford took aim and fired the Three Lions in front with a magnificent free-kick into the top corner.

Ramos' stunner on way to Portugal hat-trick

When you come in for Cristiano Ronaldo, you are going to want to make sure you make an impression and Goncalo Ramos certainly did that in his side's 6-1 win against Switzerland.

Not only did he score a hat-trick, but his first was an absolute beauty, driving in at the near post from a tight angle.

Memphis Depay finishes off 20-pass Dutch move

Total football from the Netherlands, who played out from defence before Depay applied the deadly finish that their 20-pass move deserved against the USA.

Gavi's brilliant volley against Costa Rica

Spain midfielder Gavi, 18, announced himself on the global stage with a brilliant volley as he became the youngest goalscorer at a World Cup since a 17-year-old Pele in 1958.

Standout player

Kylian Mbappe (France)

France's 23-year-old striker has scored five goals in this tournament as he looks to win his second World Cup.

Jude Bellingham (England)

The Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder has earned rave reviews for his performances in the heart of England's midfield.

Olivier Giroud (France)

The AC Milan and France striker has four goals at this tournament, just one behind top scorers Mbappe and Lionel Messi, becoming France's all-time leading men's goalscorer in the process.

Bukayo Saka (England)

Produced a series of impressive performances for England. The 21-year-old Arsenal forward became one of Gareth Southgate's key players in Qatar.

Antoine Griezmann (France)

The Atletico Madrid forward, 31, has impressed for France, playing in a new deeper role to compensate for his side's injuries in midfield.

Luka Modric (Croatia)

Saturday's third-place play-off against Morocco will probably be the Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder's last World Cup match. Still pulling the strings for his country aged 37.

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

The Argentina number 10 is joint top scorer in the tournament with five goals and also has three assists. After the shock defeat by Saudi Arabia in their opener, Messi has helped drive his country into Sunday's final against France.

Richarlison (Brazil)

It has been a great tournament for the Tottenham striker, scoring two of the goals of the tournament as Brazil reached the quarter-final before a shock exit at the hands of Croatia.

Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco)

The Fiorentina defensive midfielder has been a key figure in Morocco's historic run to the semi-finals. Full of energy and determination throughout.

Josko Gvardiol (Croatia)

The RB Leipzig defender was a mainstay in the Croatia defence that proved key in helping them to the semi-finals. Tipped for a big move on the back of his World Cup performances.

Julian Alvarez (Argentina)

Messi has been taking most of the headlines for Argentina, but Manchester City forward Alvarez has bagged four goals in Qatar.

Unlikely hero

Goncalo Ramos (Portugal)

With all the attention on Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped, his 21-year-old replacement, Ramos, shone with a treble to send his side into the last eight in style.

Enner Valencia (Ecuador)

Former West Ham forward Valencia, 33, hit three goals for Ecuador in the group stage, becoming the first South American player to score six consecutive times at a World Cup.

Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco)

Sevilla forward En-Nesyri popped up with winning goals against Canada in the group stage and in the quarter-final against Portugal as unfancied Morocco reached the semi-finals.

Olivier Giroud (France)

With all eyes on fellow France forward Mbappe, Giroud has scored four times - including a crucial quarter-final winner against England - and eclipsed Thierry Henry's French goalscoring record at the tournament.

Yassine Bounou (Morocco)

Goalkeeper Bounou brilliantly saved two Spain penalties in Morocco's shootout win over Spain in the last 16 and was key to their excellent defensive record of conceding just once en route to the last four.

Biggest disappointment

Germany

Four-time winners Germany exited at the group stage for the second World Cup running, with their 2-1 opening-game defeat by Japan proving crucial as they finished third in the group on goal difference.

Spain

Having opened their World Cup campaign with a thumping 7-0 win over Costa Rica, Spain were sent home with accusations of being 'boring' ringing in their ears after losing on penalties to Morocco in the last 16 and boss Luis Enrique sacked.

Belgium

Another major tournament, another disappointment for arguably the most talented group of Belgium players ever. Their shock group-stage departure felt like the end of a golden era for the country as boss Roberto Martinez also left his job.

Wales

Wales' first World Cup for 64 years ended in huge disappointment as Robert Page's side collected just one point to exit the tournament at the first hurdle, with a gut-wrenching defeat by Iran proving catastrophic to their hopes.

Denmark

After reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2020, much was expected of Denmark. But they left Qatar in disappointing fashion, with just one point from three games and bottom of a group also containing France, Australia and Tunisia,

Qatar

Qatar's dismal showing saw them became the first host nation to exit the tournament with three group-stage losses, finishing bottom of their group with no points and just one goal.

Moment of the tournament

Saudi Arabia stun Argentina in group stage

A bold and brilliant Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history as they came from behind to beat two-time winners Argentina in their Group C opener.

Morocco beat Spain in a penalty shootout

Morocco stunned Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

Goncalo Ramos hat-trick against Switzerland with Ronaldo dropped to bench

When Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo he could not have asked for a better outcome as his replacement Ramos became the youngest player to score a World Cup hat-trick since Hungary's Florian Albert in 1962.

Youssef En-Nesyri's winner for Morocco against Portugal

En-Nesyri's powerful header delivered more upset for Ronaldo, but sparked wild celebrations for Morocco, who became the first African and Arab nation to reach a World Cup semi-final.

Sofiane Boufal dancing with his mum

Moroccan joy after their stunning victory over Portugal was wonderfully encapsulated by the sight of former Southampton winger Boufal dancing on the pitch with his mother.

Japan beat Spain after controversial goal

Was it over the line or not? The curvature of the ball came to Japan's aid in Kaoru Mitoma's cutback for Ao Tanaka's tap-in as they staged another extraordinary comeback. The 2-1 success meant they topped Group E ahead of Spain and reached the last 16 as Germany missed out.

That dramatic Dutch free-kick

With the Netherlands' hopes hanging by a thread 11 minutes into stoppage time, Wout Weghorst finished off one of the most ingenious and audacious free-kick routines in World Cup history against Argentina to take the tie into extra time.

Best celebration

Jack Grealish v Iran

Having scored England's sixth goal as they thrashed Iran in their opening match, Grealish then kept his promise to 12-year-old Finlay Fisher, who has cerebral palsy, to do a special dance for him.

Brazil get into the groove

Brazil put on a scintillating display of football and dancing during their thumping 4-1 last-16 victory over South Korea.

Australia forward makes touching gesture to son

Mitchell Duke shared his delight after scoring a crucial goal against Tunisia by wheeling away and making a 'J' hand sign to his son Jaxson, who was watching in the stands

Copying Cristiano

Forward Osman Bukari copied Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'Siu' pose when he scored in Ghana's agonising 3-2 defeat by Portugal, although the former Real Madrid and Manchester United did not seem overly amused by the celebration.

It's not all about goals

With just 53 seconds on the clock, Tunisia defender Aissa Bilal Laidouni slid in to block an attempted cross by Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen and got up beating his chest as he celebrated in front of his own fans as if he had scored a goal.

