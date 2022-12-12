Last updated on .From the section Watford

Joao Pedro has scored six goals in 18 games for Watford this season

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has hailed forward Joao Pedro as a player "on another level" as they try to cope with a series of injuries in the squad.

Hamza Choudhury became the club's latest midfield casualty during Sunday's 0-0 draw with Hull City.

And 21-year-old Brazilian Pedro is having to fill a number of roles as the Hornets try to plug the gaps.

"He can play every position in midfield and up front," Bilic told BBC Three Counties Radio.

Pedro - who was a summer transfer target for Newcastle United - has made 87 league appearances for the Hornets since arriving in the January 2020 transfer window.

He signed a contract extension in September that tied him to the club until 2028.

"We were talking during the [World Cup] break that we are short in midfield and I knew always that he is the one," said Bilic.

"He is a team player and I am really happy with him."

Watford are fifth in the Championship with 34 points from 22 games and have away games at Huddersfield and Swansea to come in 2022, either side of a home fixture against Millwall on 26 December.

But because of their injury issues, Bilic is having to contemplate bringing in new faces next month, unless one or two players are able to return.

"The injuries have gone from defence, now they are in midfield," he said.

"[Tom] Cleverley is Achilles, [Imran] Louza broke his leg and ligaments, [Edo] Kayembe is out and Hamza [Choudhury] is again a mechanical injury - way too many."

But Bilic added: "We're not going to cry. I told the guys, this is the moment where we have to be even closer to each other to resist this kind of a situation."