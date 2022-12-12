Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Brendan Galloway has played 18 times for Argyle since returning to fitness over the summer

Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway could be out for three months after suffering a hamstring tear.

The 26-year-old was hurt in training on Tuesday and scans revealed a grade three tear which will keep him out for between 10 and 12 weeks.

It comes four months after he returned from a dislocated knee, which saw the Zimbabwe international miss seven months and the Africa Cup of Nations.

"It was a really innocuous one," said Argyle manager Steven Schumacher.

"He completed the session on Tuesday fine, and then went for a scan on Thursday expecting it to be a minimal strain, but it's not.

"If you do that then you shouldn't really be finishing the session, so l was surprised."

It is the latest injury blow to Schumacher's squad which has seen Conor Grant, Danny Mayor, Finn Azaz and James Bolton miss large chunks of the season.

"We've just got to try and deal with it and be ready when we can in January to get some more bodies in that will help," added Schumacher.

"We all know about Brendan's history, but I think it's his first muscle injury that he's had since he's been with us.

"It's a real blow because he's a good player and the more fit players that we've got help us get through these hard games, so we're going to miss him."