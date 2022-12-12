Christian Marques: On-loan Forest Green Rovers centre-back returns to Wolves after injury
Forest Green Rovers' on-loan defender Christian Marques has returned to parent club Wolves after suffering a "long-term injury".
The 19-year-old joined the League One side on transfer deadline day in September.
He made 13 appearances for Forest Green and last played in their 1-1 draw with Oxford last month.
Forest Green said in a statement that they wished Marques "the very best of luck in his recovery".