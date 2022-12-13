Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Bojan Miovski scored his 12th goal of the season in Aberdeen's last match, a 1-0 home win over Dundee United

Aberdeen will not be compelled to sell players, insists chairman Dave Cormack amid interest in Bojan Miovski.

Manager Jim Goodwin revealed at the club's annual general meeting that UK and foreign clubs were interested in the 23-year-old striker.

The North Macedonia international is the Dons' top scorer with 12 goals this term, having joined in the summer.

"We won't be or don't need to be in a position to sell any players," said Cormack.

"At the end of the day cash flow is king. Cash flow-wise, we are in a good position as a club.

"You sell players, you trade players where it's the right deal for the club and you've got ideally one or two years left on the contract."

Cormack cited the examples of Ryan Jack and Graeme Shinnie, who left Aberdeen on free transfers, and Kenny McLean, who was sold to Norwich City for £100,000 then loaned back to the club temporarily.

"These guys all kind of left for nothing," Cormack said.

"Miovski, we paid 650,000 euros for him. That's not chump change. We think that was a good investment for us.

"He's loving it here. He's on a four-year contract. So, there's no urgency from our standpoint."