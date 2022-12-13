Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Aidomo Emakhu helped Shamrock Rovers to the 2022 League of Ireland Premier Division title

Championship side Millwall have signed 19-year-old forward Aidomo Emakhu from League of Ireland Premier Division outfit Shamrock Rovers.

Emakhu is set to become a Millwall player for an undisclosed fee on 1 January on a long-term deal.

He could make his Lions debut in their Championship game with Rotherham on New Year's Day.

He scored three goals in 30 appearances in all competitions last season, as Rovers won the 2022 league title.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.