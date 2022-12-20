Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
Bitesize
CBeebies
CBBC
Food
Home
News
Sport
Reel
Worklife
Travel
Future
Culture
TV
Weather
Sounds
More menu
Search BBC
Search BBC
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
Bitesize
CBeebies
CBBC
Food
Home
News
Sport
Reel
Worklife
Travel
Future
Culture
TV
Weather
Sounds
Close menu
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Winter Sports
World Cup
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Winter Sports
World Cup
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
EFL Cup
Scores & Fixtures
Top Scorers
TUE 20 Dec 2022
EFL Cup - Fourth Round
Southampton
Southampton
19:45
Lincoln City
Lincoln City
Venue:
St. Mary's Stadium
Southampton v Lincoln City
Last updated on
4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago
.
From the section
League Cup
Follow live text updates and BBC Radio 5 Live commentary from Tuesday's Carabao Cup action
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Tuesday 20th December 2022
Southampton
Southampton
19:45
Lincoln City
Lincoln City
MK Dons
Milton Keynes Dons
19:45
Leicester
Leicester City
Newcastle
Newcastle United
19:45
Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
Wolves
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19:45
Gillingham
Gillingham
View all
EFL Cup scores
Top Stories
Thousands gather for Argentina World Cup parade in Buenos Aires
Live
Live
From the section
Football
England restore joy to all aspects of Test cricket
7h
about 7 hours ago
From the section
Cricket
Sports Personality of the Year contenders named
7h
about 7 hours ago
From the section
Sports Personality