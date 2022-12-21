Close menu
EFL Cup - Fourth Round
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers2GillinghamGillingham0

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Gillingham: Julen Lopetegui gets off to winning start as Wolves manager

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Ruben Neves
Ruben Neves started for Wolves after returning from World Cup duty with Portugal

Julen Lopetegui got off to a winning start as Wolves manager as they edged into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at the expense of Gillingham.

The Premier League strugglers finally found the breakthrough on 77 minutes through a Raul Jimenez penalty after Hwang Hee-chan was fouled.

Rayan Ait-Nouri then secured the win in stoppage time following a breakaway.

Gillingham, bottom of League Two, were spirited but eventually outgunned by their hosts.

Former Real Madrid and Spain manager Lopetegui's first game in charge of Wolves had been a long time coming, after he replaced the sacked Bruno Lage in November.

If he is to lift Wolves off the foot of the Premier League, the 56-year-old has one major issue to solve - scoring goals.

His team have scored just eight in the league this season, and struggled to break down Gillingham for long periods despite having the bulk of shots and possession.

Ruben Neves came closest for Wolves in the first half, striking a 35th-minute free-kick just wide before hitting the post with a 20-yard effort just before half-time as Lopetegui grew visibly frustrated on the sidelines.

He had started Diego Costa, who was a key figure in Lopetegui's Spain side which qualified for the 2018 World Cup, but the ex-Chelsea forward is still waiting for his first Wolves goal.

Instead it was Jimenez, freshly returned from World Cup duty with Mexico, who broke the deadlock in the 77th minute after Hwang - himself involved having reached the last 16 in Qatar with South Korea - was brought down following a corner.

Jimenez calmly sent Gills keeper Jake Turner the wrong way for his first goal since August 23, 119 days ago, when the 31-year-old scored against Preston in the EFL Cup second round.

Lopetegui said of the forward after the game: "It is good for Raul and it is good for us. All the strikers want to score and this will be important for his confidence."

Wolves' victory was secured in stoppage time through Ait-Nouri, but Lopetegui was visibly unimpressed with his side's performance and went straight down the tunnel at the final whistle.

The Molineux club are set to sign striker Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid - for Lopetegui, the prospect of more goals cannot be realised soon enough.

For Gillingham, their attention will return to trying to extend their 72-year spell as a league club.

They have only won two of their 20 games in League Two, are winless since 1 October and with just six league goals, they are the only English league side with fewer goals than Wolves.

Neil Harris' side looked as though they could hold out for penalties having offered little in regular play, after dumping out Premier League Brentford via spot-kicks in the third round.

However Jimenez and co ensured that would not be the case, although Gillingham could still cause another cup upset when they play Leicester City in the FA Cup third round next month.

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 4Collins
  • 23Kilman
  • 64Bueno
  • 59HodgeSubstituted forTraoréat 45'minutes
  • 8Neves
  • 28João MoutinhoSubstituted forHwang Hee-chanat 61'minutes
  • 17Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forNunesat 61'minutes
  • 29Diego CostaSubstituted forAït-Nouriat 81'minutes
  • 10PodenceSubstituted forJiménezat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 9Jiménez
  • 11Hwang Hee-chan
  • 13Sarkic
  • 24Gomes
  • 25Ronan
  • 27Nunes
  • 37Traoré
  • 81Lembikisa

Gillingham

Formation 5-4-1

  • 25Turner
  • 2Alexander
  • 4Wright
  • 5Ehmer
  • 23Baggott
  • 3Tutonda
  • 16JefferiesSubstituted forMacDonaldat 73'minutes
  • 6WilliamsSubstituted forLeeat 74'minutes
  • 8O'KeefeSubstituted forReevesat 74'minutes
  • 21Adelakun
  • 9MandronSubstituted forKashketat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7MacDonald
  • 10Lee
  • 11Reeves
  • 24Kashket
  • 33Holtam
Referee:
Michael Salisbury
Attendance:
26,943

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamGillingham
Possession
Home80%
Away20%
Shots
Home25
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Gillingham 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Gillingham 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  5. Post update

    Will Wright (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Gillingham 0. Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hwang Hee-Chan.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Kashket (Gillingham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ben Reeves with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  9. Post update

    Ben Reeves (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ben Reeves (Gillingham) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  12. Post update

    Olly Lee (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Olly Lee (Gillingham).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  16. Post update

    Scott Kashket (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  18. Post update

    Hakeeb Adelakun (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rayan Aït-Nouri replaces Diego Costa.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Will Wright.

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

139 comments

  • Comment posted by jeremy wallington, at 23:10 20 Dec

    As a lifelong, long suffering Gillingham fan I'm just taking a break from the street party we are having to celebrate the shot on target!! Good luck to Wolves in the Cup and in the league

    • Reply posted by Dave, at 23:18 20 Dec

      Dave replied:
      It's been similar for us in the Prem. Good luck with the rest of the season - once went in your away end in a game at Chesterfield when I was 'ground bagging' as a student in 89/90. Lost 3-1 but a good atmosphere with the 50-odd loyal traveling fans!

  • Comment posted by nickoteen, at 23:57 20 Dec

    Not being funny, but give the bloke a chance. Still 23 games left this season and a transfer window to make some progress. Goals might inspire Jimenez too. You have to start somewhere. Look at Eddie Howe at Newcastle! All the best to Gillingham too.

    • Reply posted by Wandering Wolf, at 00:30 21 Dec

      Wandering Wolf replied:
      Think if we are Honest Lage would have lost this, Damage that bloke who supposed to have qualifications that says he is a football coach need checking as i reckon they came out of a cracker.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, at 23:53 20 Dec

    A winning start for the new manager, but Wolves sure left it very late to do so.

  • Comment posted by Gillsfan, at 03:06 21 Dec

    Gillingham can defend but someone has to kick the ball at the opponents goal occasionally. 90 % of both teams forward passes went to a player wearing a gold shirt, Gillingham seem quiet clueless going forward. I sure hope the owner buys a couple of goal scoring forwards instead of giving himself another pay rise , or next season our local derbies will be against Bromley and Maidstone.

    • Reply posted by marlowwolves, at 08:28 21 Dec

      marlowwolves replied:
      Brilliant first line! Made me laugh…

  • Comment posted by Siderian, at 00:46 21 Dec

    Wolves, nice passing, very little cutting edge.

    Gills, we had a game plan and stuck to it and it nearly paid off. We have zero attacking threat but this has been evident all season. The sooner the transfer window opens the better otherwise I fear were doomed.

    Gills fans were in good voice and numbers for a 400 mile round trip 5 days before Christmas. Wolves fans, good numbers but largely silent

    • Reply posted by Philip, at 02:53 21 Dec

      Philip replied:
      A good & fair assessment.

  • Comment posted by Ed, at 22:01 20 Dec

    Last 8… every game is a final. Just beat what’s in front of us, cant do more than that. COYW

    • Reply posted by Dave, at 23:28 20 Dec

      Dave replied:
      Nose to the grindstone. Head down. Chin up. Pull your socks up. Knuckle down and give 110%.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, at 02:36 21 Dec

    Lopetegui has officially got his feet wet in the English game, but he will realize very quickly that the PL will not be as forgiving with performances like this one as a L2 side was.

  • Comment posted by Landlova, at 21:48 20 Dec

    Well a positive start under Lopetegui. Thought a few more goals would have been forthcoming against lowly Gillingham

    • Reply posted by Follow The Gills, at 21:49 20 Dec

      Follow The Gills replied:
      Positive? Jake Turner wasn't exactly breaking a sweat.

  • Comment posted by SJB, at 23:39 20 Dec

    25 shots.....6 on target.....1 goal from open play. Good luck, Julen Lopetegui, I think you going to need it.

  • Comment posted by Dave, at 23:35 20 Dec

    Good cup run, Gills and good luck rest of the season.

  • Comment posted by Tony, at 02:21 21 Dec

    Good attendance just before Xmas !.
    I hope you stay up wolves, but scoring always been your issue. Leicester City supporter.

    • Reply posted by TerryTortoise, at 12:07 21 Dec

      TerryTortoise replied:
      It's called CHRISTMAS. Stop with this WOKE language of xmas

  • Comment posted by PJB, at 21:51 20 Dec

    Wow - beat the 92nd team in the league in a late flurry.
    8 full internationals in the starting XI and 6 on the bench.

    Good luck Julen because something seriously not right at Molineux so very wise to make sure you have an escape clause "in the unlikely event of relegation".

    COYW

    • Reply posted by Bilbo, at 22:30 20 Dec

      Bilbo replied:
      Calm down it’s basically a glorified friendly at this stage with players having been away for so long

  • Comment posted by OzTB, at 03:42 21 Dec

    So a PL side rolled a struggling L2 side, don't think you can read too much from that result.

  • Comment posted by LukeWolvesFanWW7, at 22:49 20 Dec

    Some similar stories in this game to our season so far. We all know Julen has a lot of work to do to put this right but starting with a positive result is a bonus and I am sure we would all have taken this result start of the evening. Into the next round we go and hopefully beyond, if a good cup run can also help league form then let's go for it.

  • Comment posted by Follow The Gills, at 21:56 20 Dec

    Well our players were a bit tired after the World Cup - we did try.......

    • Reply posted by Wandering Wolf, at 22:16 20 Dec

      Wandering Wolf replied:
      Think that Parking the Bus, just went to a new level

  • Comment posted by tony, at 21:46 20 Dec

    2-0 i know but some woeful passing.Can we have another six or seven weeks off please.

  • Comment posted by Nige, at 21:54 20 Dec

    Too many of those players just don't care. Costa is like playing with 10 men. passenger.. Half that team need replacing and soon. Lopetegui has his work cut out. Fair play for Gillingham they stuck to their game plan and it almost paid off.

    • Reply posted by DancesWithWolves, at 22:21 20 Dec

      DancesWithWolves replied:
      Half that team need replacing? Lopetegui has targeted six new players in January, so that’s half a new team.

  • Comment posted by Jayfino , at 21:44 20 Dec

    UTG....I expect Tony knew the score beforehand..

    • Reply posted by Margie , at 22:12 20 Dec

      Margie replied:
      🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by The DOOG, at 12:10 21 Dec

    I don't like to knock a team when they are down,but good luck in the egg cup.

  • Comment posted by The Gorg, at 08:08 21 Dec

    Wolves finishing and tactical nous is laughable. I know they struggle to score goals in the Premier league but oplaying the worse team in the football league should have them not waiting to 77 mins before scoring.

    They need to pass forward faster. It's the Portuguese issue for me where they are used to building slowly doesn't work in the Premiership.

    • Reply posted by Darren62, at 11:04 21 Dec

      Darren62 replied:
      So you've never seen lower league teams up their game in cups before then? My point being a win is a win against any opposition and your comment is more disrespectful to Gillingham than Wolves TBH...I mean unless you've forgot they did beat Brentford who last time I looked were a PL team ;)

