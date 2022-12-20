Close menu
EFL Cup - Fourth Round
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons0LeicesterLeicester City3

Milton Keynes Dons v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

MK Dons

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Cumming
  • 4TuckerSubstituted forLawrenceat 45'minutes
  • 5O'Hora
  • 33Jules
  • 2Watson
  • 6McEachran
  • 28Devoy
  • 21Harvie
  • 16Grant
  • 10Eisa
  • 9Grigg

Substitutes

  • 7Smith
  • 8Robson
  • 11Holland
  • 12Oyegoke
  • 17Kemp
  • 19Barry
  • 22Lawrence
  • 23Ravizzoli
  • 30Dennis

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ward
  • 27Castagne
  • 18Amartey
  • 3Faes
  • 33Thomas
  • 8Tielemans
  • 42Soumaré
  • 26Praet
  • 17Pérez
  • 7Barnes
  • 9Vardy

Substitutes

  • 11Albrighton
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 20Daka
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 24Mendy
  • 25Ndidi
  • 31Iversen
  • 49McAteer
  • 77Alves
Referee:
Andre Marriner

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home4
Away12
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Warren O'Hora.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dennis Praet with a cross.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! MK Dons 0, Leicester City 3. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Timothy Castagne with a cross.

  5. Second Half

    Second Half begins MK Dons 0, Leicester City 2.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, MK Dons. Henry Lawrence replaces Jack Tucker.

  7. Half Time

    First Half ends, MK Dons 0, Leicester City 2.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tennai Watson (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Conor Grant.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Thomas.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Tennai Watson.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dennis Praet (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons).

  16. Post update

    Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Josh McEachran (MK Dons).

  18. Post update

    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Tennai Watson.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City. Dennis Praet tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.

