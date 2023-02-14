Boreham Wood v Solihull Moors

This match has been postponed to play at a later date.
Boreham WoodBoreham WoodPSolihull MoorsSolihull MoorsPMatch postponed - Regular
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|31
|22
|8
|1
|76
|28
|48
|74
|2
|Wrexham
|29
|22
|5
|2
|75
|25
|50
|71
|3
|Woking
|30
|17
|6
|7
|53
|30
|23
|57
|4
|Barnet
|28
|16
|5
|7
|55
|43
|12
|53
|5
|Chesterfield
|28
|16
|4
|8
|52
|36
|16
|52
|6
|Southend
|28
|12
|8
|8
|38
|25
|13
|44
|7
|Boreham Wood
|28
|11
|10
|7
|34
|27
|7
|43
|8
|Dag & Red
|29
|12
|6
|11
|44
|47
|-3
|42
|9
|Bromley
|29
|10
|11
|8
|42
|37
|5
|41
|10
|Eastleigh
|29
|12
|5
|12
|36
|36
|0
|41
|11
|Wealdstone
|29
|11
|8
|10
|35
|41
|-6
|41
|12
|Solihull Moors
|30
|11
|6
|13
|45
|44
|1
|39
|13
|Aldershot
|31
|11
|4
|16
|42
|49
|-7
|37
|14
|Altrincham
|29
|9
|9
|11
|41
|52
|-11
|36
|15
|Halifax
|29
|10
|5
|14
|26
|37
|-11
|35
|16
|Maidenhead United
|30
|9
|6
|15
|33
|44
|-11
|33
|17
|Yeovil
|28
|6
|14
|8
|25
|28
|-3
|32
|18
|York
|30
|8
|8
|14
|35
|39
|-4
|32
|19
|Oldham
|28
|8
|7
|13
|37
|44
|-7
|31
|20
|Dorking
|29
|8
|6
|15
|44
|69
|-25
|30
|21
|Gateshead
|28
|6
|10
|12
|35
|45
|-10
|28
|22
|Torquay
|29
|6
|8
|15
|32
|52
|-20
|26
|23
|Scunthorpe
|30
|5
|8
|17
|35
|59
|-24
|23
|24
|Maidstone United
|31
|5
|7
|19
|35
|68
|-33
|22
