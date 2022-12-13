Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Wales were playing at their first World Cup since 1958

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

There were no police incidents or arrests of British nationals in Qatar during England and Wales' World Cup campaigns.

British police officers were deployed to the country to act as "cultural interpreters" between fans and local law enforcement.

The head of UK football policing, Chief Constable Mark Roberts, praised fans in Qatar for their "exemplary behaviour".

However, there have been 531 football-related incidents in the UK.

Of those, 150 took place on Saturday night, when England lost to France in the quarter-finals.

In total, 115 arrests have been made since the start of the tournament, a high proportion of which are linked to incidents at licenced premises.

By the same stage of the World Cup in Russia in 2018, 225 football-related arrests had been made in the UK.

Roberts said the restrictions on alcohol in Qatar helped with fans' behaviour "to some degree".

"The behaviour of England and Wales out in Qatar was absolutely exemplary," he said.

"In Russia 2014 there were three arrests but, having two teams in this tournament, we played double the group stage games, including a home nations derby, which underlines the good nature of our fans."

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds