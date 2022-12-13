Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

A partnership led by American businessman Bill Foley has completed its takeover of Bournemouth.

Previous owner Maxim Demin has sold his 100% stake in the Cherries to Foley's Black Knight Football Club.

Foley, the owner of NHL ice hockey franchise the Vegas Golden Knights, assumes the position of chairman.

In a statement, the club said Foley was "committed to providing the investment to sustain and build upon Bournemouth's recent accomplishments".

"I have tremendous respect for the passion and support the Bournemouth community shows for this club and believe that connection to the community is the foundation for success of any sports team," said Foley, 77.

"We will move forward with an 'always advance, never retreat' approach that has defined all of my endeavours. I am committed to work with the best football and business minds available to enhance player development, facilities, and the fan experience to put AFC Bournemouth in the best possible position to succeed."

