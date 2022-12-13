Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Manager Walid Regragui has said Morocco are "one of the four best teams in the world now", as they aim to create more history and reach a World Cup final.

On Wednesday, Morocco will become the first African team to play in a World Cup semi-final when they face holders France (19:00 GMT kick-off).

"Why not reach the final of the World Cup? We will show great desire and try to pull off an upset," said Regragui.

"We've come to this competition to change mindsets within our continent."

Morocco have already beaten Belgium, Spain and Portugal on their way to the last four in Qatar.

"Before every match people thought we would get knocked out, but we're still here," added Regragui, who only took charge of the side in August. "We're getting closer to our dreams and we'll fight to get there.

"If we say the semi-final is enough, I don't agree. We aren't satisfied with the semi-final and being the first African team to do that. We want to go further.

"You might think that's crazy, but a bit of craziness is good.

"We're hungry. I don't know if it will be enough, but we want Africa to be on top of the world. I know we're not favourites but we're confident."

Morocco's previous best performance at a World Cup came in 1986, when they lost in the last 16. The other four times they had qualified before this year, they had failed to progress from the group stage.

They were 22nd in Fifa's world rankings at the start of this tournament, but have drawn 0-0 with 2018 runners-up Croatia and recorded three victories over sides ranked in the top 10.

A 2-0 victory over a Belgium team ranked second in the world helped Morocco top Group F, before they beat Spain on penalties in the last 16 and then won 1-0 against Portugal in the quarter-finals.

Regragui said his team could cause another shock, adding: "We have beaten some top sides. Its's a knockout game and when you have desire, commitment and the support of the crowd, you can win it.

"The further you get, the more difficult the games are. We are playing the world champions with world-class players and a very good coach [Didier Deschamps] - possibly the best in the world."

West Ham United centre-back Nayef Aguerd and former Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Romain Saiss are major doubts for Wednesday's match because of injuries.

About 20,000 Morocco fans are expected to be at the Al Bayt Stadium for the match.

QPR winger Ilias Chair said: "It's a great honour to play for these fans and make them proud.

"They are the best fans in the world. We are out there to give our all and hopefully at the end, be the best."

