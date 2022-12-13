Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Ross Stewart's beaming smile followed his fifth goal in seven for Sunderland, days before his thigh injury

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart will be given as long as is needed to be right for a return from a thigh injury lay-off, says boss Tony Mowbray.

The Scotland striker, 26, was expected to return in Monday's 2-1 home defeat by West Bromwich Albion but felt a twinge and was stood down from action.

He was injured in the warm-up before defeat by Middlesbrough in September.

"If he's not ready in his mind, he's not fit, he's not ready," Mowbray told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"I don't see why we should be gambling with Ross Stewart if he's feeling some discomfort in the area where he's been injured.

"We have to deal with that and we've dealt with it for the last three-and-a-bit months."

Harder pitches in the recent icy weather, and the impact of low temperatures on the muscles have seen Sunderland take a patient approach, in particular with former St Mirren and Ross County striker Stewart.

He had been in training and played behind closed doors football, but was withdrawn the minute he reported a possible issue.

"We're just taking that precaution really of not forcing him into a situation where he damages it and we'll give him as long as he needs," Mowbray added.

"Hopefully that is only days, rather than weeks."

Since joining Sunderland in January 2021, Irvine-born Stewart has scored 34 goals in 72 games - including a play-off final strike against Wycombe - and had five goals in seven matches this term.