Newcastle United v Bournemouth

NewcastleNewcastle United19:45BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Line-ups
Newcastle
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Pope
- 2Trippier
- 5Schär
- 4Botman
- 33Burn
- 36S Longstaff
- 39Bruno Guimarães
- 28Willock
- 24Almirón
- 9Wilson
- 7Joelinton
Substitutes
- 6Lascelles
- 8Shelvey
- 10Saint-Maximin
- 11Ritchie
- 13Targett
- 19Manquillo
- 20Wood
- 23Murphy
- 26Darlow
Bournemouth
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Travers
- 15A Smith
- 6Mepham
- 25Senesi
- 33Zemura
- 10Christie
- 4L Cook
- 29Billing
- 32Anthony
- 9Solanke
- 21Moore
Substitutes
- 11Marcondes
- 17Stacey
- 19Lowe
- 20Dembélé
- 23Hill
- 43Greenwood
- 45Plain
- 49Sadi
- 51Adu-Addei
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes