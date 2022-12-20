Close menu
EFL Cup - Fourth Round
NewcastleNewcastle United19:45BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Venue: St. James' Park, England

Newcastle United v Bournemouth

From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Newcastle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Pope
  • 2Trippier
  • 5Schär
  • 4Botman
  • 33Burn
  • 36S Longstaff
  • 39Bruno Guimarães
  • 28Willock
  • 24Almirón
  • 9Wilson
  • 7Joelinton

Substitutes

  • 6Lascelles
  • 8Shelvey
  • 10Saint-Maximin
  • 11Ritchie
  • 13Targett
  • 19Manquillo
  • 20Wood
  • 23Murphy
  • 26Darlow

Bournemouth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Travers
  • 15A Smith
  • 6Mepham
  • 25Senesi
  • 33Zemura
  • 10Christie
  • 4L Cook
  • 29Billing
  • 32Anthony
  • 9Solanke
  • 21Moore

Substitutes

  • 11Marcondes
  • 17Stacey
  • 19Lowe
  • 20Dembélé
  • 23Hill
  • 43Greenwood
  • 45Plain
  • 49Sadi
  • 51Adu-Addei
Referee:
Peter Bankes

