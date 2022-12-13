Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Fancy a job managing the world's second-ranked team?

Want to lead the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois at their next major tournament?

Well applications for one of the best jobs in football have opened - but you have to be a "serial winner" to apply.

After Roberto Martinez stepped down as Belgium boss following their disappointing World Cup campaign, the Red Devils are searching for their next head coach.

The Royal Belgian Football Association says external-link it is looking for candidates "who know how to win".

They want applicants to be "extremely ambitious" with the "necessary international experience at top level, football tactical knowledge and insights as well as the right personal skills".

Describing its ideal manager, the governing body said: "He is a serial winner with experience in managing top players.

"He knows how to focus on creating a close-knit group and how to integrate young players. The football association is looking for a tactical expert who supports his choices with data, technology and objective parameters and draws on RBFA's sporting expertise and structure."

The deadline for applications is 10 January 2023.

Belgium, who claimed third place at the 2018 World Cup, failed to progress beyond the group stage in Qatar after losing 2-0 to Morocco and only scored one goal at the tournament.

Spaniard Martinez, 49, was appointed in 2016 and his team topped the world rankings from September 2018 to March 2022.

"Even after the early elimination at the World Cup in Qatar the RBFA remains very ambitious for the future. All elements are in place to remain successful in the future," the RBFA added.

"It is up to the new national team coach to work with what is in place and lead us to new successes."

The successful candidate will have to lead the team without Eden Hazard after the Real Madrid playmaker retired from international duty.