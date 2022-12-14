Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Stephan Negru (middle) made nine appearances for Shelbourne in the League of Ireland Premier Division

Oxford United have signed Shelbourne FC defender Stephan Negru from Ireland's top flight.

The 20-year-old scored on his League of Ireland Premier Division debut in October and was being tracked by a number of clubs.

"He's really exciting as a prospect," Oxford manager Karl Robinson told the club website. external-link

"He reads danger well. Stephan is definitely one for the future and we look forward to seeing his progress."

Negru, who made nine appearances for Shelbourne and came through their academy, will join the U's on 1 January.

"The whole club has been fantastic with me," the central defender said.

"I came over to take a look and join training and I was made to feel involved from the very first day.

"The manager has been excellent and obviously they have a reputation for helping players develop.

"I know I have a lot to learn but that's what I am here for and I can't wait to get started."

Oxford United are 16th in League One and travel to face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.