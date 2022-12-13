Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Lionel Messi was dubbed the greatest player of all time as he led Argentina into the World Cup final - and surely one last chance to win the game's most famous trophy before he retires.

The 35-year-old seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a penalty and set up one of Julian Alvarez's two goals in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Croatia.

The fact he has never won a World Cup - unlike compatriot Diego Maradona or Brazil's Pele - has sometimes counted against him in debates about the best of all time, but he has a chance to remedy that on Sunday against France or Morocco.

This was Messi's 1,002nd game of senior football, his 791st goal and 340th assist. He won 35 trophies with Barcelona, last season's French title with current club Paris St-Germain and the 2021 Copa America with Argentina.

Former England defender Jamie Carragher tweeted after his Lusail masterclass that Messi is "the best there has ever been".

Former England striker Alan Shearer, watching the game for BBC Radio 5 Live, said: "Would it put an end to the debate of Maradona or Messi?

"We said if Messi wins the World Cup here, it might have to be him. That's been the difference, that has been the splitting point. Maradona has won the World Cup. If Messi were to win it here, my view would change."

Rob Green, who played for England at the 2010 World Cup, thinks Messi would swap that accolade for victory on Sunday.

"If you asked Messi if he wanted to be the best in the world or if he wants that medal, he would want that medal on Sunday," the former goalkeeper said on BBC Radio 5 Live. "One takes care of the other.

"He would snap your hand off for a World Cup winner's medal now. He has done so much for football."

On Sunday Messi will make his 26th World Cup appearance, an all-time record, beating Lothar Matthaus' old mark.

He is Argentina's top scorer in World Cup history, with 11, and is the only player to register an assist in five World Cups. Messi is also the only player to score in the World Cup in his teens, 20s and 30s. external-link

Messi's Argentina lost the 2014 final to Germany - but he was given the Golden Ball for the best player of the tournament.

On Sunday he could complete the clean sweep of World Cup winner, Golden Ball and Golden Boot. He overtook Paris St-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe in the top scorer race by virtue of more assists, with the pair both on five goals.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni said "I don't have any doubt" about whether Messi is the greatest ever.

"I have been saying that for a long time. I am honoured to be able to see him train. There is nothing left to say about Messi, it is a privilege to have him in this squad," the former West Ham defender said.

Messi was stretching his hamstring at times earlier in the game - and lacks the pace he once had - but he went on a remarkable solo run to set up Alvarez's second goal.

"Argentina are in the final because of Messi," Shearer said. "Everyone looks to him. He doesn't work as hard as he once did and he might not be as quick as he once was all those years ago.

"But he has still got that magic, that ability to twist and turn and run with the ball and go past those defenders with ease. He can make the very best look ridiculously average at times."

Pablo Zabaleta, Messi's former Argentina team-mate, told BBC TV: "Messi has been incredible. That turn, he is so sharp in those spaces. When he is inside the box you don't want to touch him. It was a great pass for an Alvarez tap-in. It was an unbelievable goal. Every time Messi got on the ball it seemed like something would happen again."

Messi himself said: "I am enjoying this a lot. I am feeling really good, I feel strong enough to face every match. I feel very happy in this World Cup. I am able to help the squad."

"Let everyone stop to applaud everything this boy gives to football," said Luis Suarez

On Instagram, Messi's former Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez wrote: "You never get tired of proving you are the best in the world."

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic, whose side lost to France in the 2018 final, knew his side had been beaten by a great.

"Nothing much needs to be said about Messi," he said. "The best player in the world and very good and very dangerous today. It is the true Messi we expected to see."

