EFL Cup - Fourth Round
CharltonCharlton Athletic0BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion0

Charlton Athletic v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Charlton

Formation 5-4-1

  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 36Chin
  • 24Inniss
  • 5Lavelle
  • 34Ness
  • 2S Sessegnon
  • 17Rak-Sakyi
  • 4Dobson
  • 21Fraser
  • 19Payne
  • 33Leaburn

Substitutes

  • 8Forster-Caskey
  • 9Stockley
  • 10Morgan
  • 13MacGillivray
  • 14Kirk
  • 22Aneke
  • 23Blackett-Taylor
  • 43Campbell
  • 48Mitchell

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Steele
  • 2Lamptey
  • 5Dunk
  • 6Colwill
  • 13Groß
  • 27Gilmour
  • 25Caicedo
  • 7March
  • 14Lallana
  • 20Enciso
  • 21Undav

Substitutes

  • 11Trossard
  • 19Sarmiento
  • 22Mitoma
  • 28Ferguson
  • 29van Hecke
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 34Veltman
  • 38McGill
  • 49Moran
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Match Stats

Home TeamCharltonAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home16%
Away84%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from very close range following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Lucas Ness.

  3. Post update

    Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by George Dobson (Charlton Athletic).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Richard Chin (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Payne with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Steven Sessegnon (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

