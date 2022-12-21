Charlton Athletic v Brighton & Hove Albion

Attempt missed. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from very close range following a corner.
Line-ups
Charlton
Formation 5-4-1
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 36Chin
- 24Inniss
- 5Lavelle
- 34Ness
- 2S Sessegnon
- 17Rak-Sakyi
- 4Dobson
- 21Fraser
- 19Payne
- 33Leaburn
Substitutes
- 8Forster-Caskey
- 9Stockley
- 10Morgan
- 13MacGillivray
- 14Kirk
- 22Aneke
- 23Blackett-Taylor
- 43Campbell
- 48Mitchell
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Steele
- 2Lamptey
- 5Dunk
- 6Colwill
- 13Groß
- 27Gilmour
- 25Caicedo
- 7March
- 14Lallana
- 20Enciso
- 21Undav
Substitutes
- 11Trossard
- 19Sarmiento
- 22Mitoma
- 28Ferguson
- 29van Hecke
- 30Estupiñán
- 34Veltman
- 38McGill
- 49Moran
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home16%
- Away84%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Lucas Ness.
Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Dobson (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt saved. Richard Chin (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Payne with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Steven Sessegnon (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.