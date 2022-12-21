Manchester United v Burnley

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Ian Maatsen.
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Dúbravka
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 18Casemiro
- 2Lindelöf
- 12Malacia
- 39McTominay
- 14Eriksen
- 10Rashford
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 49GarnachoSubstituted forAntonyat 59'minutes
- 9Martial
Substitutes
- 1de Gea
- 17Fred
- 21Antony
- 23Shaw
- 28Pellistri
- 33Williams
- 34van de Beek
- 36Elanga
- 66Bennett
Burnley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 14Roberts
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 36Beyer
- 29Maatsen
- 24CullenBooked at 48mins
- 4Cork
- 17ManuelSubstituted forChurlinovat 64'minutes
- 8Brownhill
- 7Gudmundsson
- 10Barnes
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 6Egan-Riley
- 9Rodríguez
- 11Twine
- 21McNally
- 26Bastien
- 27Churlinov
- 32Lewis
- 49Muric
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away8
Live Text
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Darko Churlinov replaces Benson Manuel because of an injury.
Delay in match because of an injury Benson Manuel (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Antony replaces Alejandro Garnacho.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2, Burnley 0. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott McTominay following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Brownhill.
Attempt missed. Benson Manuel (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Offside, Burnley. Jordan Beyer tries a through ball, but Benson Manuel is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
Foul by Christian Eriksen (Manchester United).
Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Josh Cullen (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Second Half
Second Half begins Manchester United 1, Burnley 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Manchester United 1, Burnley 0.
Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).
Offside, Manchester United. Scott McTominay tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.