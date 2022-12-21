Close menu
EFL Cup - Fourth Round
Man UtdManchester United2BurnleyBurnley0

Manchester United v Burnley

League Cup

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Dúbravka
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 18Casemiro
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 12Malacia
  • 39McTominay
  • 14Eriksen
  • 10Rashford
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 49GarnachoSubstituted forAntonyat 59'minutes
  • 9Martial

Substitutes

  • 1de Gea
  • 17Fred
  • 21Antony
  • 23Shaw
  • 28Pellistri
  • 33Williams
  • 34van de Beek
  • 36Elanga
  • 66Bennett

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 14Roberts
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 36Beyer
  • 29Maatsen
  • 24CullenBooked at 48mins
  • 4Cork
  • 17ManuelSubstituted forChurlinovat 64'minutes
  • 8Brownhill
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 10Barnes

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 6Egan-Riley
  • 9Rodríguez
  • 11Twine
  • 21McNally
  • 26Bastien
  • 27Churlinov
  • 32Lewis
  • 49Muric
Referee:
Graham Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home8
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Ian Maatsen.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Darko Churlinov replaces Benson Manuel because of an injury.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Benson Manuel (Burnley).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Antony replaces Alejandro Garnacho.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United 2, Burnley 0. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott McTominay following a fast break.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Brownhill.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Benson Manuel (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. Jordan Beyer tries a through ball, but Benson Manuel is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Christian Eriksen (Manchester United).

  13. Post update

    Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Booking

    Josh Cullen (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Second Half

    Second Half begins Manchester United 1, Burnley 0.

  16. Half Time

    First Half ends, Manchester United 1, Burnley 0.

  17. Post update

    Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

  19. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Scott McTominay tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

