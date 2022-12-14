Close menu

World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi v Kylian Mbappe final - which players have dominated tournaments?

Zidane, Ronaldo, Maradona, Rossi and Pele
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Argentina face France in the World Cup final on Sunday, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe inspiring their respective nations throughout the past month in Qatar.

So will the competition be remembered as the 'Messi World Cup', with the Argentine finally lifting the trophy that has eluded him, or will Mbappe guide France to successive triumphs, following on from four years ago in Russia?

BBC Sport has taken a look at six other players who were instrumental in their country's successes in previous years.

Pele, Brazil - 1958

Great World Cup moments: Magnificent Pele

Pele was only 17 when Brazil went to the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, looking to win the tournament for the first time. Left out of his country's opening two games, the forward then impressed in a 2-0 success over the Soviet Union and scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Wales in the quarter-finals.

From then on, Pele was unstoppable. He grabbed a hat-trick in a 5-2 semi-final victory over France and two more goals in the 5-2 win over Sweden in the final - including a brilliant effort when he flicked the ball over a defender who had tried to clatter him with a knee-high challenge and then volleyed into the net.

That was to be the first of three World Cup titles for Pele, although he only featured in the opening two matches in 1962, before injury ruled him out. In 1970, though, he was at his very best, scoring four times - including Brazil's first goal in the thrilling 4-1 final win over Italy.

Mario Kempes, Argentina - 1978

World Cup 2014: Argentina break Dutch hearts in 1978

Argentina have won the World Cup twice and, on both occasions, one player has played a huge part in their triumph. In 1978, on home soil, it was Mario Kempes.

The Valencia striker had gone into the tournament on the back of being the top goalscorer in La Liga in two successive seasons and was the only player in Argentina's squad not playing his football in the country.

Kempes failed to score in the first group phase, but in the second phase he shone with both goals in a 2-0 win over Poland, and the first and third in a 6-0 victory over Peru.

That took Argentina into the final and Kempes netted twice more, in a 3-1 win over the Netherlands in Buenos Aires, as he not only helped his country to their first success, but also ended up as the tournament's top goalscorer and its best player.

Paolo Rossi, Italy - 1982

UK users only: World Cup moments: Rossi's hat-trick

Going into the 1982 World Cup in Spain, Italy striker Paolo Rossi had only just returned to action after a two-year ban for his part in a match-fixing scandal in Serie A, with national manager Enzo Bearzot criticised in the Italian media for selecting him.

But after a poor start, the striker sparkled against Brazil by scoring a brilliant hat-trick in a match Italy had to win to reach the semi-finals. He followed that with both goals in the 2-0 semi-final victory that saw off Poland, and netted Italy's first in the 3-1 final win over West Germany.

Rossi's six goals saw him clinch the Golden Boot as the top goalscorer and the Golden Ball for player of the tournament.

Diego Maradona, Argentina - 1986

Captain Diego Maradona led by example in 1986 as he helped Argentina win their second World Cup in the Mexico showpiece. A first goal came against Italy in a 1-1 draw to help Argentina win the group.

In the quarter-finals, he scored twice to eliminate England 2-1. The first was the infamous 'Hand of God' goal - when Maradona punched the ball past Peter Shilton - but the second is regarded as one of the best World Cup strikes of all time, as he picked up the ball inside his own half, before producing an incredible, weaving run through the England defence and beating Shilton.

He followed that with two more stunning goals in the 2-0 semi-final win over Belgium, and was then instrumental in the dramatic 3-2 final win over West Germany.

With five goals and five assists to his name, Maradona was a runaway winner of the Golden Ball for being the competition's best player.

Zinedine Zidane, France - 1998

Skilful midfielder Zinedine Zidane was the poster boy for France's 1998 World Cup, which they hosted.

He made a great start with an assist for his country's first goal of the tournament, scored by Christophe Dugarry in a 3-0 win over South Africa.

Zidane was then instrumental as they took the lead against Saudi Arabia, but later sent off in the 4-0 win and missed France's third group game against Denmark, as well as the nervy 1-0 extra-time victory over Paraguay in the last 16.

But he returned in style, scoring in the penalty shootout to see off Italy in the quarter-finals and then helping his side to a 2-1 semi-final win over Croatia.

In the final, Zidane scored two headers in a 3-0 win over Brazil, and his performances earned him a place in the team of the tournament. Two years later, he was named the best player at Euro 2000, which France also won.

Ronaldo, Brazil - 2002

That 1998 final was expected to be the greatest moment for Brazil striker Ronaldo. However, he suffered a seizure before the match and was originally not named in the line-up - only to then start, but fail to make an impact in a 3-0 loss to France.

A serious knee injury in 1999 threatened to end his career, but what followed was one of football's greatest comeback stories. In the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan, Ronaldo was sensational as he put his nightmare of four years earlier behind him, with eight goals in seven matches.

He got four goals in the three group matches - one in a 2-1 win over Turkey, another in a 4-0 thrashing of China and two in an easy 5-2 win over Costa Rica. Then came one in the 2-0 last-16 victory over Belgium, the only goal in the 1-0 semi-final success against Turkey and both in the 2-0 win over Germany in the final.

Ronaldo ended up as top goalscorer and no player has scored more in a World Cup since, although both Messi and Mbappe remain in contention to do that this year.

Comments

Join the conversation

85 comments

  • Comment posted by G reg white, today at 11:16

    Why isn't Carlton Palmer mentioned on here?

  • Comment posted by Otm Shank, today at 11:09

    I would also add Baggio in 1994. Penalty miss aside he was awesome in that tournament and a big reason why Italy got anywhere near the final. Could make a solid case for Romario too.

  • Comment posted by guyguy, today at 11:07

    Harry Kane, 2018

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 11:07

    Garrincha 1962 - picked up Pele's mantle. Probably the most dominant individual performance through a World Cup campaign after Maradona.

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 11:00

    Gazza

    Lineker

    Nobby Stiles

    Maguire

    • Reply posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 11:05

      Indefatigable Spirit replied:
      Comedy isn't your thing, stick to tailoring.

  • Comment posted by cathy and sid, today at 10:59

    If wasn’t for Bobby Charlton England wouldn’t have won in 1966.

    • Reply posted by Bunner, today at 11:12

      Bunner replied:
      Played well but so did a number of others

  • Comment posted by jOeY, today at 10:56

    Why no English player on here, England are world class. Was robbed of wining WC many times over.

  • Comment posted by Otm Shank, today at 10:53

    I for one really enjoyed Ronaldo's comeback and redemption in 2002 after an injury blighted few years and also banishing the spectre of the 1998 final.

  • Comment posted by Bunner, today at 10:51

    Here is an alternate list
    66 - Eusebio
    70 - Muller
    74 - Cruyff
    82 - Platiini

    • Reply posted by Otm Shank, today at 10:53

      Otm Shank replied:
      I would add Puskas and Di Stefano to that list too.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 10:49

    Great to hear a proper commentary from Kenneth Wolstenholme in 1958. Different class.

    • Reply posted by Bunner, today at 11:16

      Bunner replied:
      Commentators and pundits are awful, no little and talk drivel

  • Comment posted by Strangely Brown, today at 10:44

    Pele has been very fortunate, he was part of a great side in '58, played just one game in '62 and although it was the '70 world cup most remember him for it was actually Jairzinho who was crucial for Brazil scoring in every game.

    • Reply posted by RTCpebble, today at 10:47

      RTCpebble replied:
      Pele was fortunate. LOL

  • Comment posted by Bunner, today at 10:43

    Rubbish article. Kempes, Rossi and Zidane did not dominate the tournament. Rossi struggled until the Brazil game, and then hit form.

    • Reply posted by Otm Shank, today at 11:15

      Otm Shank replied:
      Correct. Zidane dominated the final but not the whole tournament. If anything he had more impact in 06.

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 10:39

    Roger Milla. 1990

    • Reply posted by Budgie, today at 10:50

      Budgie replied:
      is that the year he played or his age? :-)

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 10:39

    Having witnessed all of these except Pele in '58. I would say in my opinion, only Maradona actually 'dominated' - all the rest were simply the stars in very dominant teams.
    Bobby Moore in '66 was certainly as influential as some of the others on this list as I'm sure were a few goalkeepers along the way.

    • Reply posted by RTCpebble, today at 10:48

      RTCpebble replied:
      Having watched them all, Pele was the man.

  • Comment posted by geoffinho, today at 10:37

    I think the big difference is that Maradona won it almost single handedly. The other 5 played in a great team.

    • Reply posted by Budgie, today at 11:11

      Budgie replied:
      He has Burruchaga to his left and Valdano to his left.....he won't need any of them....

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 10:35

    Can’t think of anyone more dominant at a World Cup than Maradona or Zidane! Jairzinho should be on that list too, a goal every game!

    • Reply posted by in my opinion, today at 10:41

      in my opinion replied:
      this must be the first time I have ever agreed with one of your comments.

  • Comment posted by TookOneForTheTeam, today at 10:33

    There are some pointless HYS on here, but this dominates them all

  • Comment posted by cunny, today at 10:33

    Maradona was mesmerising in 86 he went by players with such ease and could play a killer pass. Messi is very similar two greats of the game.

  • Comment posted by Aragorn, today at 10:32

    Not one is English? oh darling lol

    • Reply posted by Travaller, today at 11:10

      Travaller replied:
      I don't think England had a dominant player in 1966, their success was a team effort.

  • Comment posted by mikeyuk77, today at 10:32

    Honourable mentions for Bobby Charlton, Gerd Muller and Toto Schillaci.

    • Reply posted by TookOneForTheTeam, today at 10:34

      TookOneForTheTeam replied:
      Toto? Italy only made the semis in 1990!

