Sixth-tier side Darvel stunned League 1 Montrose at Links Park in the last round

Celtic's tie at home to Greenock Morton and Aberdeen's visit to Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round will both be televised live by the BBC.

The game at Celtic Park will be shown on BBC One Scotland on Saturday, 21 January, with a 12:15 GMT kick-off.

Aberdeen's game at The Vale, which has a 2,200 capacity, will be played two days later with a 19:45 start and shown on the BBC Scotland channel.

Sixth-tier Darvel caused the shock of the last round, beating Montrose 5-2.

Rangers' trip to St Johnstone and the Edinburgh derby have also been moved for television broadcasts. The tie in Perth kicks off at 17:30 on the Saturday, while Hibernian host Hearts at 14:00 the following day.

Mick Kennedy's Darvel currently lead the West of Scotland League's Premier Division, having been champions last term and only missing out on promotion to the Lowland League after losing to East of Scotland champions Tranent Juniors in the play-offs.

However, they had made impressive, goal-laden progress through this season's Scottish Cup after a relatively modest 3-1 win away to Haddington Athletic in the preliminary round.

They then hammered a second East of Scotland League side, Tynecastle, 8-0 at home, thumped Lowland League Dalbeattie Star 7-1 on the road and followed those with that stunning win away to League 1 promotion contenders Montrose.

Visitors Aberdeen, who last lifted the trophy - for a seventh time - in 1990, will look to improve on last season's cup run, which was ended in the fifth round by Premiership rivals Motherwell.

Motherwell have also ended Morton's cup hopes at this stage in the past two seasons, although on both occasions the ties at Fir Park went to extra time.

Dougie Imrie's team are in good form in the second tier, but will do well to even take the Premiership leaders into added time.

Celtic have lifted the trophy a record 40 times - their last in 2020 - but are looking for their first under Ange Postecoglou after last season's semi-final defeat by eventual winners Rangers.

Indeed, Morton have not gone beyond the fourth round since 2018, when they were eventually beaten 3-0 at Celtic Park in the last eight before the Glasgow side went on to beat Motherwell in the final.