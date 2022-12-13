Ellen White: Former England and Man City striker is pregnant
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
England women's record goalscorer Ellen White is expecting her first child in April.
The 33-year-old posted on Twitter a picture of herself and husband Callum Convery, with the caption 'Mum and Dad, April 2023'.
The former Manchester City striker retired from playing in August after helping England win Euro 2022.
She scored 52 goals for the Lionesses, one short of Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane's record tally for their country.
The three-times England women's player of the year made her international debut against Austria in March 2010 and finished with 113 England caps.
