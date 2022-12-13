Last updated on .From the section Watford

Matheus Martins (left) is a Brazil Under-20 international, while Netherlands-born Leandro Bacuna plays internationally for Curacao

Watford have signed midfielders Matheus Martins and Leandro Bacuna.

Curacao international Bacuna, 31, has signed until the end of the season after leaving Cardiff City in July.

Brazilian Martins, 19, was linked with a move from Fluminense to Udinese, the Italian side that the Hornets' owners - the Pozzo family - also control.

A loan move to Watford had been expected but when contacted, the club would not confirm the terms of Martins' arrival or who he has joined from.

Fluminense confirmed Martins' departure external-link but did not state the name of the club the Brazil Under-20 international had joined.

Watford have said Martins, who featured 51 times for Fluminense and scored six goals for the Brazilian top-flight side, is already training with Slaven Bilic's side external-link and will complete his registration with the Championship club when the transfer window opens in January.

Former Groningen, Aston Villa and Reading midfielder Bacuna is available to face Huddersfield on Saturday having joined as a free agent.