There were three Irish Premiership matches due to be played on Friday night

Friday night's Irish Premiership fixture between Newry City and Coleraine has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The announcement was made following an inspection at The Showgrounds on Thursday.

Two other top-flight matches are still scheduled for Friday evening, with Ballymena United hosting leaders Larne and Glentoran away to Carrick Rangers.

A pitch inspection is due to take place at Ballymena on Friday morning.

The club said on Tuesday that the playing surface at the Ballymena Showgrounds was frozen and that the match going ahead would be subject to a pitch inspection.