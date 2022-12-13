Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Nick Anderton joined Bristol Rovers in May 2021 and helped them win promotion to League One

Bristol Rovers defender Nick Anderton is to have chemotherapy after his cancer diagnosis was found to be more aggressive than initially thought.

The 26-year-old was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, in his femur in July.

He had an operation on 5 October to remove a tumour which was successful.

Yet the biopsy revealed the cancerous cells are aggressive and require Anderton to have chemotherapy, which will last several months.

"I would like to thank my family, friends, fans, team-mates and the whole football community for their support - it means the world to me," Anderton said in a statement.

Osteosarcoma is a type of sarcoma, external-link a rare form of cancer that develops in supporting tissue in the body.

Anderton joined Rovers in May 2021 from Carlisle United and made 39 appearances for the club in 2021-22, his last game coming in April.

"Sadly, the prognosis Nick has received has developed over the past few months," said Rovers chief executive officer Tom Gorringe.

"But we are all incredibly thankful that it was uncovered as early as it was and that he has been afforded such great care and support early on.

"Nick remains an integral part of our squad and everyone has remained in constant contact with him to offer our support and to do what we can to try and help him and his family through this difficult time.

"Nick's response and positivity, despite the adversity he is currently facing, is admirable and he is an inspiration to us all."