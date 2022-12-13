Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Broja suffered the injury in a mid-season friendly with Aston Villa

Chelsea striker Armando Broja will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament, the club have confirmed.

Broja, 21, collided with Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa during a mid-season friendly match in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

"Scan results have unfortunately confirmed an anterior cruciate ligament rupture and that surgery will be required," the club said external-link .

"He will work closely with the club's medical department during his rehab."

Broja has made 12 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season, 10 of them as a substitute, and scoring once following a successful loan spell at Southampton last season.

Chelsea, who lost three games in a row before the World Cup break, play Bournemouth at home on 27 December.

They sit eighth in the Premier League table, 16 points adrift of leaders Arsenal.